MAC Copper Limited Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call Details

ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAC Copper Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC)





MAC Copper Limited (“MAC” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after market close (New York time) / Wednesday, April 30, 2025 before market open (Sydney time).

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 7:00 pm (New York time) / Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 9:00 am (Sydney time).

Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following link https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=moVh1ReO

Participants can register for the call at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046155-8xzq0a.html

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the conference call and webcast.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available via the webcast link above or by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website.

About MAC Copper Limited

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

Contacts

Mick McMullen



Chief Executive Officer & Director



MAC Copper Limited



investors@metalsacqcorp.com

Morné Engelbrecht



Chief Financial Officer



MAC Copper Limited