KARL STORZ Introduces the Slimline C-MAC S Single-Use Video Laryngoscope

New device offers a narrow profile designed to improve visibility and access during intubations









EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KARL STORZ announces the worldwide launch of the Slimline C-MAC® S single-use video laryngoscope for airway management. Built to the same high-quality standards as all KARL STORZ products, the Slimline C-MAC S blade delivers clear visibility for a confident intubation, even in the most challenging cases.

Designed for optimal performance in airway management

Medical professionals use a video laryngoscope to help insert a breathing tube into a patient’s airway, a procedure known as intubation. This new device represents a user-focused evolution of the C-MAC S single-use blade, boasting a slimmer outer geometry. Healthcare providers treating patients in operating rooms, acute care settings, intensive care units, or pediatrics facilities will appreciate the Slimline C-MAC S video laryngoscope for its slender shape, which makes it comfortable to handle. Despite its slim profile, the Slimline C-MAC S device is incredibly durable, designed to handle tough situations without compromising performance.

Slim, strong, and a more sustainable design

The Slimline C-MAC S laryngoscope provides crystal-clear images, enhancing visibility and helping airway management teams see exactly where they need to place the breathing tube. Its slim profile is designed to enhance maneuverability even in challenging cases. By combining a reusable imager with a single-use blade, the Slimline C-MAC S scope reduces environmental impact by minimizing electronic waste.1 The innovative blade design cuts material use by 28 percent* while maintaining robust construction. New, eco-friendly peel-pouch packaging further reduces waste and simplifies storage. The blades are designed to connect seamlessly with the industry-leading C-MAC HD monitor and C-MAC Pocket Monitor from KARL STORZ, ensuring access to a comprehensive platform without needing to invest in additional equipment.

Breakproof during intubation

Slimline C-MAC S blades have been tested to withstand 4–6X the typical intubation force.2,3 The breakproof construction supports patient safety and product durability, even under high-pressure conditions.** With the trusted performance of German engineering and Swiss manufacturing, the new Slimline C-MAC S device delivers the quality of KARL STORZ’s well-respected reusable blades in a convenient, single-use solution.

“For 80 years, KARL STORZ has been creating high-quality medical instruments to empower our healthcare partners and improve patients’ lives around the world. With the new Slimline CMAC S, we addressed our customers’ need for convenience without compromising the quality they have come to trust from KARL STORZ. Our only option was to create a single-use video laryngoscope with the same quality and engineering as our reusable versions,” said Jennifer de Oliveira, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Upper Endoscopy, at KARL STORZ United States. “Our dedication to quality in particular is why many physicians choose KARL STORZ intubation tools.” The Slimline C-MAC S device is part of the comprehensive C-MAC product line, known for its connectivity and versatility, and is available in a range of blade sizes to suit different patient needs.

*Compared to the previous model C-MAC S blade (MAC #4)

**Breakproof for applied forces during intubation according to literature review

1Shen C-w, Tran PP, Minh Ly PT. Chemical Waste Management in the U.S. Semiconductor Industry. Sustainability. 2018;10(5):1545.

2KARL STORZ. KS06371/SSU Blades Initial Mechanical Safety Verification. 2024. Doc no. C2.1.3.0001.F005d-RSTR-KS06371.

3Russell T et al. Measurement of forces applied during Macintosh direct laryngoscopy compared with GlideScope® videolaryngoscopy. Anaesthesia 2012;67(6):626-631.

Note: For more information on the availability of this product in individual markets, please contact a local KARL STORZ marketing and sales representative.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and surgical imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. Its integrated OR solutions, including advancements in digital surgery, enhance collaboration to improve clinical efficiency and outcomes inside the hospital and across other sites of care. With subsidiaries around the world, KARL STORZ is a family-owned company based in Germany that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, visit www.karlstorz.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Susan Mancia



Marketing Communications



KARL STORZ United States



657-385-5285