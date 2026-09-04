LZ Interiors Commits to a Simpler Standard: Fewer Decisions, Better Ones

LZ Interiors, the Chicago-based studio led by Leor Zlotnik, is formalizing a simpler approach to client decision-making, cutting down the number of choices homeowners face at any one time in favor of fewer, better-guided ones.

LZ Interiors has built its reputation on curation, on choosing the right finish, the right layout, the right piece, instead of presenting every option available. Leor Zlotnik is now applying that same instinct to how the studio works with clients day to day.

The commitment is straightforward. Instead of handing homeowners long lists of tile samples, fabric swatches, and layout variations, the studio will bring forward a small, deliberate set of choices at each stage of a project. Fewer options, chosen with more care.

“Good design is not about giving someone a hundred choices and hoping the right one stands out,” a studio representative said. “It is about doing the work ahead of time, so the choices left are ones that already fit.”

Why simple beats extensive

Interior design projects can generate an overwhelming number of decisions: paint colors, hardware finishes, lighting temperature, furniture scale, material durability, budget tradeoffs. Left unmanaged, that volume can wear a homeowner down long before a project is finished.

LZ Interiors’ position is that most of those decisions do not need to sit with the client at all. The studio’s job, as it sees it, is to do the filtering: to rule out what will not work, what will not last, or what will not match the client’s stated goals, before a single option reaches the table.

“When a homeowner is choosing between twelve tile options, most of the work has already failed,” the representative said. “Only two or three of those should have made it to them in the first place.”

What the standard covers

The studio has outlined a few concrete practices that will guide client meetings going forward:

Present no more than three options at any single decision point, unless the client asks for more.

Explain the reasoning behind each option before asking for a preference, not after.

Separate decisions that affect budget from decisions that affect look, so clients are not weighing both at once.

Revisit earlier decisions only when new information genuinely changes them, not by default.

None of these practices are complicated. That is the point. LZ Interiors is betting that a homeowner who makes fewer, clearer decisions ends up happier with the result than one who is asked to weigh in on everything.

A positive standard, not a corrective one

The studio is careful to frame this as a forward-looking commitment rather than a response to any particular problem. Leor Zlotnik has long argued that a home should reflect the person living in it, and that starts with understanding what that person actually wants, not with exhausting them along the way.

“We are not trying to fix something broken,” the representative said. “We are trying to make something that already works, work more simply.”

That framing matters to how the studio talks about its clients. Homeowners are not expected to become experts in materials, contractors, or design trends over the course of a project. LZ Interiors’ role, as the studio describes it, is to carry that expertise so the client does not have to.

What this means for new clients

Homeowners beginning a project with LZ Interiors can expect this standard to shape their first meetings. Rather than an open-ended conversation about every possible direction, sessions will be structured around a small number of decisions, each one explained clearly before it is asked.

The studio believes this approach scales well beyond a single project. As LZ Interiors continues to take on residential and commercial work, keeping the decision-making process simple is meant to be a constant, not a variable that shifts from client to client.

“A beautiful home should feel like a relief to make, not a burden,” the representative said. “That is what we are aiming for with every project going forward.”

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About LZ Interiors

LZ Interiors is a bespoke luxury interior design studio founded by Leor Zlotnik and based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm works on residential and commercial projects, known for a highly curated, detail-driven design approach and a strong presence within the high-end design community.

Contact:

Info@leorzlotnik.com

SOURCE: LZ Interiors

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