Americas Cardroom Starts $50 Million+ OSS XL Series This Sunday

The Sept. 6 opener begins a 336-event series running through Sept. 29.

Americas Cardroom will begin its Online Super Series XL this Sunday, Sept. 6, opening a 24-day tournament schedule comprising 336 events and more than $50 million in guarantees.

The first day sets the scope of the series with a $600,000 guaranteed tournament at a $630 buy-in, plus separate $500,000 guaranteed events at $2,650 and $1,050. The Sept. 6 schedule also includes the $400,000 guaranteed Moneymaker at $109 and a $150,000 guaranteed Mystery Bounty at $66, alongside PKO, 6-max, PLO and PLO8 formats.

OSS XL is built around three Main Events carrying $5 million in combined guarantees. The $2,650 buy-in Main Event offers $2.5 million guaranteed, and the $1,050 edition offers $2 million. Both start with Day 1A on Sept. 20 and return for Day 1B on Sept. 27. Day 2 follows Sept. 28, with final tables scheduled for Sept. 29.

The third Main Event pairs a $66 buy-in with a $500,000 guarantee. Its starting flights are set for Sept. 13 and 20 before Day 2 on Sept. 27, and players may qualify through $6.60 satellites.

Four major multi-flight tournaments beginning this Sunday provide another $2.225 million in combined guarantees. A $630 buy-in event leads that group with $1.5 million guaranteed and flights through Sept. 28. Mystery Bounty multi-flights at $109, $33 and $5.50 carry respective guarantees of $500,000, $150,000 and $75,000.

From Sept. 21-28, the series will stage 10 Nosebleed Stakes tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

More than $60,000 in added cash and tournament tickets will also be distributed through separate High, Medium and Low leaderboards. First-place prizes are $15,000 on the High Leaderboard, $7,500 on Medium and $4,000 on Low.

The Beast will award OSS XL seats, including $1,050 and $2,650 tournament tickets, while satellites and additional US-friendly starting times broaden access throughout September.

Complete event information is available on the OSS XL promotion page.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire