Ludex, TikTok Shop, CGC Cards, and Dappz Sports Team Up for Exclusive VIP Experience at the 44th Annual National Sports Collectors Convention

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ludex, the AI-powered platform for trading card collectors, is thrilled to announce a co-sponsorship with TikTok Shop and CGC Cards for an exclusive VIP Lounge experience at the 44th Annual National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, Ohio from July 24-28, 2024. Dappz Sports, the leading cross-platform sports and entertainment media company in the hobby, will be the media partner of the Ludex VIP Lounge powered by TikTok Shop.

“We are excited to partner with TikTok Shop, CGC, and Dappz Sports to create an unforgettable experience for collectors at this year’s National,” said Brian Ludden, Founder and CEO of Ludex. “We will provide VIP attendees opportunities to enjoy the National like never before.”

The Ludex VIP Lounge powered by TikTok Shop aims to elevate the NSCC Show experience offering attendees exclusive giveaways including CGC offers, engage with industry experts, connect with athletes, influencers, and fellow collectors away from the crowd, interactive experiences, special giveaways, and live streaming from TikTok Shop.

For more information about the Ludex VIP Lounge Powered by TikTok Shop experience, visit www.ludex.com/nscc and follow Ludex on all social media @Ludexapp.

Contact:

Nick Shin

Chief Marketing Officer

nshin@ludex.ai

About Ludex:

Ludex is a leading platform revolutionizing the collectibles industry with patent pending technology. Ludex empowers collectors worldwide by offering instant identification, valuation, and monetization of collections. Ludex is committed to delivering a seamless user experience.

About TikTok Shop:

TikTok Shop is a one-stop, seamless e-commerce ecosystem where our community can go from discovery to purchase-all on TikTok. With TikTok Shop, merchants can tap into a full commerce experience with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfillment and point of purchase.

About CGC:

The CGC Cards™ division has now certified more than 6 million sports cards and TCG collectibles, including a Mickey Mantle rookie card that sold for more than $1 million, a Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus for $3 million and a Pokémon Illustrator that sold for $672,000. Since revolutionizing comic book grading in 2000, CGC has certified more than 16 million pop culture collectibles. CGC also certifies video games and home media through its CGC Video Games™ and CGC Home Video™ divisions.

