Crush It Sports Lounge Announces Expansion with Crush It 2.0

Dallas-Based Sports Lounge Adds 3,800 sq. ft. for the Ultimate Gaming Experience









GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amusementcenter–Crush It Sports Lounge is announcing the grand opening of its expanded venue, Crush It! 2.0.

The expansion now features an additional 3,800 sq. ft. of fun and games including six lanes of Duckpin Social bowling, two lanes of augmented reality social darts, a few sports-themed arcade games, and an enhanced craft cocktail and food menu for an upgraded dining experience.

“My long-term vision for Crush It was to create a gathering place where people could come socialize and have a blast with friends, family, or coworkers,” stated Founder, Mike Speets. “Crush It 2.0 is just an expansion of this vision to provide even more unique competitive activities for our customers and host parties of up to 250 people. More space = More Fun!”

Crush It Sports Lounge launched in 2020 right at the onset of COVID with six multi-sport Full Swing Golf simulators that now offer over 15 sports and activities, a climate-controlled patio, and scratch-made food and drinks. Crush It has also significantly upgraded their specialty drinks by adding a top shelf frozen margarita, prickly pear gimlet, espresso martini, cannabis THC/CBD infused seltzers, and various other craft cocktails. On the food side, Crush It now offers steak, shrimp, fried avocado, hot honey chicken tacos and additional appetizers for a gourmet bar experience.

About Crush It Sports Lounge

Crush It! is a sports and social lounge in Grapevine, TX that offers a lively and engaging atmosphere for sports enthusiasts. Featuring multiple large-screen TVs for viewing various sports events, six multi-sport simulators, six duckpin social bowling lanes, two social darts, and several arcade games. The lounge is designed to cater to both small and large groups (up to 250), providing a social setting for fans to gather to watch or play games together. For more information about Crush It Sports Lounge visit https://www.crushitsports.com or call (817) 270-9600.

Contacts

(817) 270-9600