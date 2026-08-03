Lost Soldier Oil and Gas Selects EquiDeFi for Accredited Investor Offering

Accredited Investors Can Access Lost Soldier’s Offering Through Its EquiDeFi-Powered Investor Portal

Lost Soldier Oil and Gas has joined with EquiDeFi to offer accredited investor access to their latest offering.

Through EquiDeFi’s workflow software solution, prospective investors seeking tax advantaged returns can review Lost Soldier’s current offering materials, complete their accreditation requirements and execute subscription documents. Investors have the added advantage of simple funding options for their investment, including using credit, debit, or ACH directly when they invest via the “Invest Now” links presented by Lost Soldier at https://invest.lostsoldier.com/ .

Lost Soldier Oil and Gas is an exploration and production company formed in 2022 and focused on the Wild Mustang Federal Unit, a 24,000-acre federal unit spanning 56 leases in Wyoming’s Bison Basin. The company was approved as operator of the Wild Mustang Federal Unit in March 2025.

Marc Bruner, President and CEO of Lost Soldier, said, “EquiDeFi provided us the full support of their development team to customize our offering to reach accredited investors at scale and to easily manage verification, documentation, and investor records through one digital workflow. As an added benefit, we get to assess the effectiveness of our marketing team’s efforts in real time through constant data reporting and feedback from the team’s AI which are without comparison in the private offering marketplace.”

EquiDeFi’s compliance-focused software provides issuers with a structured digital workflow for investor registration, accreditation verification, document execution, payment processing, investor records, and offering administration.

EquiDeFi’s platform has been deployed by issuers conducting private offerings totaling more than $1 billion with over $250 million raised by licensees.

Lost Soldier has engaged MZ Digital to support communications related to the offering and the upcoming investor webinar. Prospective accredited investors may learn more by visiting https://invest.lostsoldier.com/ or registering for the Lost Soldier investor webinar scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Ted Haberfield, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Digital, commented, “Successful private offerings are built on trust, transparency, and accessibility,” said Ted Haberfield, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Digital. “Lost Soldier has assembled an exceptional asset base and leadership team, and EquiDeFi provides the technology to create a seamless digital investment experience for accredited investors. We’re excited to support the company’s communications strategy and upcoming investor webinar as it introduces its story to a broader audience of qualified investors.”

Lost Soldier Investor Webinar

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 3PM EST

Register for the Webinar

A replay of the webinar will be available upon request by contacting Lost Soldier at +1 720.807.0440.

Full offering details are available at https://invest.lostsoldier.com/ .

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any offering will be made only through the applicable offering documents and only to investors who satisfy the eligibility requirements described in those documents.

Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials, including the applicable risk factors, before making an investment decision.

EquiDeFi is a technology platform provider and is not acting as a broker-dealer, placement agent, investment adviser, or fiduciary in connection with the offering. EquiDeFi does not provide investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice and does not make recommendations regarding the suitability of any investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements express current expectations or forecasts of future events and may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” and similar terms. Statements in this release regarding pipeline development, drilling and completion activity, future operations, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to volatility of oil and natural gas prices, operating and drilling risks, capital requirements, regulatory and permitting matters, availability of rigs and infrastructure, weather, and dependence on key personnel, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and neither Lost Soldier nor EquiDeFi undertakes any duty to update them except as may be required by law.

About Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

Lost Soldier Oil and Gas is a Wyoming-focused exploration and production company developing the Wild Mustang Federal Unit in the Bison Basin. The company is led by Marc Bruner, Who’s career includes founding Ultra Petroleum (UPL) and structuring 27 critical contracts which formed Ultra’s Pinedale and Jonah Field Multi TCF’s core assets that grew to a $7.0 Billion Dollar Market Cap on the Toronto and AMEX Exchanges, co-founding Pennaco Energy – acquired by Marathon Oil for $500 million – and founding Falcon Energy. Lost Soldier’s operating program is built around field work, drilling execution, and infrastructure development, supported by subsidiaries Lost Soldier Drilling and Wild Mustang Midstream. For more information, visit https://invest.lostsoldier.com/ .

Investor Contact

Email: invest@lsogllc.com

Phone: 720-807-0440

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH and wire transfer options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi’s platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Presentation and distribution of offering materials, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements

Investor onboarding workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, litigation, securities enforcement, media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification and suitability review tools

Automated preparation and execution of investor subscription agreements with integrated digital signatures

Payment rail integrations, including ACH and wire transfer funding options

Marketing data integration to manage marketing spend and effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com .

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire