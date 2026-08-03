Buc-ee’s to Debut New Travel Center in Benton, AR

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will open its newest travel center in BENTON, AR on Monday, August 17, 2026. Doors open to the public at 6 a.m. CDT, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. CDT.

Located at 1400 Highway 229, Benton, AR, Buc-ee’s Benton will span 74,000 square feet and feature 120 fueling positions. Guests can enjoy Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas BBQ, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Benton Mayor Tom Farmer; Ward 2 City Council Members Ann Spencer-Cole and Evelyn Reed; and Bill Eldridge and members of the A&P Commission board will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With the opening of its Benton location, Buc-ee’s now operates 58 stores across the United States, with locations in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We obviously picked Benton, the ‘Heart of Arkansas’, to be the first Buc-ee’s in the Natural State. Folks on their way to or from Hot Springs or any number of beautiful destinations around Benton and Little Rock will stop in for our great Texas BBQ, the cleanest restrooms in the universe, and a pit stop beyond their wildest expectations,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s Benton will create more than 200 jobs, offering starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% 401(k) match and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing travelers with a friendly, safe and fun place to stop.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s operates 37 stores across the state, including the world’s largest convenience store, plus 20 locations in other states. Known for pristine bathrooms, plentiful fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food, Buc-ee’s combines traditional quality with modern efficiency to redefine the customer pit stop. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Media Contact:

Crissy Gonzales, Media Manager

media@buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee’s

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire