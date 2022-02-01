Lorin Anodized Copper Collection Promotes “Reflect Your Vision” Philosophy

Ideal for Exterior and Interior Architectural Applications





Muskegon, MI– Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces the updated Anodized Copper Collection, ideal for exterior and interior architectural finishes. With Medium and Dark Antique Copper meeting Architectural Class I and Copper Penny meeting Architectural Class II designations, the Lorin Anodized Copper Collection provides the perfect complement to a variety of applications, including ceiling tiles, paneling, exterior wall cladding, backsplashes, column covers, decorative trim, and more. The Lorin sales team focuses on helping architects and designers select the products that will “Reflect Your Vision” by providing a beautiful and elegant copper look.

Shipped ready to form and punch, Lorin’s Anodized Aluminum Copper weighs 60 percent less than real copper and painted steel products, providing strength and ease of use, along with a naturally beautiful finish.

Anodized aluminum is easy to manipulate and requires less work than other metals, including copper. Anodizing is an electro-chemical process that builds an anodic layer from the aluminum, thus protecting it from the elements. The Lorin Anodized Copper Collection offers a variety of copper shades – but the best part is that whichever shade you choose will last a long time, as it won’t patina like natural copper. The durable material will not chip, flake, peel, or corrode. It also resists scratches and requires minimal maintenance.

Lorin’s Anodized Copper Collection of finishes for exterior applications are available from medium to dark to copper penny, applied to mill finish, short line brush, long line brush, OSB (one-side-bright), or stucco embossed. For interior applications, choose from OSB, short line brush, or long line brush finishes.

The Lorin Copper Collection is 100 percent recyclable, making it a smart, environmentally responsible material decision. It is an excellent choice for architects working on Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building projects.

For more information about Lorin and copper anodized aluminum applications for the architectural market, visit https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

About Lorin

Lorin Industries, Inc. has provided coilanodized aluminum to markets worldwide for over 60 years. Our history of global leadership in anodized aluminum finishing for architectural markets began with bringing the process to market in 1953, and continues today with industryleading innovation. Lorin has worked with some of the world’s foremost architects, designers, and fabricators to create new and exciting building designs that last throughout generations.

Whether used for exterior wall cladding systems, roofing systems, sunscreens, interior panels, or decorative interior applications, the possibilities for coilanodized aluminum are infinite. The natural beauty of Lorin’s anodized aluminum finishes brings newly constructed and renovated buildings to life, while providing a strong durable surface that will never chip, flake, or peel. Additionally, Lorin’s coil anodized aluminum products have been used for automotive, transportation, consumer appliances, and any number of other industries, with the same excellent aesthetics and durability long proven in architectural applications. At Lorin, we can help you reflect your vision with Lorin anodized aluminum.