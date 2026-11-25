Adel Essaddam, Chief Operating Officer succeeds Daniel Solomita and is appointed Interim CEO and to the Board of Directors

Loop today raised approximately $5.9 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market (ATM) offering program

Land acquisition for Infinite Loop India is expected within two months, with project debt financing and construction targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027

Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (“Loop” or the “Company”), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy, today announced that Mr. Daniel Solomita has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Mr. Adel Essaddam as Interim Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Loop also announced that it raised approximately $5.9 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market offering program and provided an update on its Infinite Loop India joint venture. The Company is in advanced discussions to arrange further equity financing in conjunction with the debt financing for Infinite Loop India, both of which are anticipated in the first quarter of calendar 2027.

Mr. Essaddam has served as Chief Operating Officer since March 2025 and previously served as Vice President, Science and Innovation. He co-invented Loop’s depolymerization technology and played a leading role in Loop’s financing, joint venture and technology licensing negotiations with Reed Société Générale Group (“Reed”), as well as the negotiation of the Infinite Loop India joint venture with Ester Industries.

“I am honored to lead Loop at this stage. I have spent the last decade developing and improving our technology and our Infinite Loop manufacturing model alongside our team, so I know what it can do and what it will take to build and deploy it at scale,” said Essaddam. “My priorities are clear: fund and start construction of Infinite Loop India, finalize and sign our engineering agreement with Infinite Loop Europe, and build a long-term sustainable licensing model and business that generates revenue from facilities using our technology. We have the technology, outstanding and fully aligned strategic partners in both India and Europe, and customer commitments and interest from global textile and consumer package goods brands seeking a solution to meet their sustainability objectives. Now it’s about execution.”

Loop raised $5.9 million today through the sale of approximately 35.6 million shares of common stock under its ATM offering program including 16.5 million shares for approximately $3.35 million purchased by a fund affiliated with Jeff Geygan, Chairman of the Board. The Company intends to use the proceeds in part to fund its share of the land purchase for Infinite Loop India in Gujarat, India, and for other commitments related to the Company’s ongoing development and strategic objectives.

Infinite Loop India, Loop’s strategic joint venture with Ester Industries, is planning to build a 45 kiloton-per-annum (KTA) facility in Gujarat, India, to produce virgin-quality PET from 100% recycled feedstock. Total capital investment is estimated at $146 million and is expected to be funded with 70% bank debt and 30% equity. Loop and Ester Industries are each targeting to contribute $22 million to fund the equity portion.

“Loop has already contributed $3.75 million of its expected $22 million equity contribution to the India joint venture,” said Spencer Hart, Chief Financial Officer. “Proceeds from our ATM program will help fund our share of the land acquisition, a key step toward closing the project debt financing. In parallel, we are in advanced discussions with existing shareholders, prospective equity investors and other stakeholders to raise the additional financing needed to fund our remaining equity contribution. Together with expected engineering and license revenues, these financings are intended to provide working capital to support corporate operations through the projected opening of the India facility in 2029.”

The joint venture expects to finalize the land acquisition in Gujarat within the next two months. The lead bank for the project’s debt financing is conducting technical due diligence and aims to close the financing in the first quarter of 2027, at which point construction is expected to begin.

The Gujarat site is large enough to accommodate a second production facility with a planned capacity of 100 KTA, to be built following the successful startup of the initial plant.

“Loop’s technology has been subject to extensive due diligence by industry experts and some of the world’s leading brands, many of which have committed to or expressed strong interest in purchasing product from Infinite Loop India,” added Essaddam. “Nike, Inc. has signed a multi-year offtake agreement for virgin-quality circular polyester resin produced exclusively from textile waste, and Taro Plast S.p.A. has signed an offtake agreement for 100% recycled, virgin-quality DMT, in each case once the India facility becomes operational. We are in discussions with a global footwear manufacturer and an integrated chemical company. Together, these agreements validate our technology and its role in helping customers achieve their long-term sustainability goals.”

Following its December 2024 technology licensing agreement with Loop, Reed established Infinite Loop Europe, a joint venture owned 90% by Reed and 10% by Loop. Antoine Boussard, CEO of Reed Circular Economy, commented, “The development of the PET recycling project is progressing, keeping the facility on track to begin operations in 2031. The JV has selected a world-class BASF site in Industriepark Lausitz, Germany and has engaged top-tier firms to proceed with the plant engineering. In this context, we expect to execute an initial engineering agreement with Loop in the coming weeks.”

Loop’s business model is built on licensing its technology to production partners, with revenue from multiple sources. During the design and construction phases, Loop expects to earn monthly engineering revenue from Infinite Loop India and, once its engineering agreement is executed, from Infinite Loop Europe, providing additional working capital for the Company’s operations. Loop expects to earn royalties from Infinite Loop India once operations begin, together with license fees from Infinite Loop Europe as that project advances past its final investment decision. Loop plans to pursue additional licensing and joint venture agreements worldwide to expand these revenue streams.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Daniel for founding Loop and his many years of leadership and vision,” said Jeff Geygan, Chairman of the Board. “We recognize that Loop’s journey has involved unexpected delays. Since I joined the Board four months ago, we have refocused the Company on executing on the opportunity in front of us: building and operating the Infinite Loop India facility. To that end, the Board has reengaged with our commercial partners, developed a plan to obtain the capital necessary to commercialize our technology, and appointed a new leader who co-invented that technology and helped build our key partnerships. Going forward, we will continue to commercialize by licensing our technology to production partners while also maximizing the opportunity for further expansion of our India Joint Venture and building a company that generates sustainable free cash flow and long-term value for our shareholders.”

An investor conference call is scheduled for Monday November 30, 2026, at 8:45 am ET. Details will be provided in advance.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. is a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world’s shift toward a circular economy by enabling the production of high-quality recycled PET plastic and polyester fiber. Loop’s proprietary depolymerization technology is designed to break down PET plastic and polyester fiber waste into their base building blocks, which can be used to manufacture new virgin-quality PET plastic and polyester fiber.

For additional information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated financing activities, its ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its remaining equity contribution to Infinite Loop India and ongoing corporate operations, the timing and availability of project debt financing, the anticipated acquisition of land in Gujarat, India, the commencement of construction and commercial operations of the India facility, and the potential development of additional production capacity. Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding future licensing agreements, engineering services revenue, royalty income, commercial offtake arrangements, the development and anticipated operation of Infinite Loop Europe, the Company’s commercialization strategy, and its ability to generate sustainable free cash flow and long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to secure financing on acceptable terms, obtain necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, complete project debt financing, satisfy construction and development milestones, maintain sufficient liquidity, execute commercial agreements, and successfully deploy its technology at commercial scale. There can be no assurance that the Company will secure the required financing, that the India or European projects will advance on the anticipated schedules, that projected revenues will materialize, or that the Company’s commercialization objectives will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law. Investors should review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations

Kevin O’Dowd

Investor Relations – Loop Industries

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

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