Berger and Green is proud to celebrate its 15th year sponsoring the 96.1 KISS Stuff-A-Bus campaign, an annual holiday initiative benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Program. The campaign brings together local businesses, organizations and community members to collect new, unwrapped toys for children in need throughout the Pittsburgh region.

Continuing its longstanding commitment to the community, Berger and Green is a sponsor of this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign and is making a monetary donation to support the Marine Toys for Tots Program. Berger and Green staff also donate toys to stuff a bus, helping ensure more local children experience the joy of receiving gifts during the holiday season.

Community members are also encouraged to participate in the annual Stuff-A-Bus event at Robinson Town Centre. Toys can be dropped off outside HomeGoods from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4. While there, visitors can warm up in the Berger and Green Holiday Tent. Each night, guests can also decorate their own holiday ornament in the tent to take home. The event provides an opportunity for individuals and families throughout the area to make a difference by donating a new, unwrapped toy.

Toy collection hours are as follows:

Monday, November 30 – Thursday, December 3: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 4: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign has become a meaningful holiday tradition for Berger and Green. For 15 years, the firm has proudly sponsored this effort, recognizing the importance of coming together as a community to help children and families who may otherwise go without during the holidays.

Berger and Green is proud to continue its sponsorship and partnership with 96.1 KISS, the Marine Toys for Tots Program and the other participating organizations. The firm encourages everyone to participate by donating a new, unwrapped toy and helping make the holiday season brighter for children throughout the Pittsburgh region.

If you would like to learn more about Berger and Green’s community involvement, contact Nicole Meta at 412-661-1400.

About Berger and Green

Berger and Green is a Pittsburgh-based law firm proudly serving clients in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. For over 40 years, Berger and Green has fought for Social Security disability claimants across the region, handling every stage of the process from initial application through appeals and hearings. The firm is committed to supporting the communities and families it serves.

Media Contact:

Nicole Meta

Berger and Green

412-661-1400

nicole@bergerandgreen.com

https://www.bergerandgreen.com/

SOURCE: Berger and Green

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire