LiveOne and Next Step Talent Present: SoCal Pop-Rock Trio Emblem3 Virtual Album Release Party on Feb. 7, 2023

Exclusive Pay-Per-View Event celebrating release of Songs From the Couch, Vol. 2 – out Feb. 8, 2023

Emblem3 brings their new music plus NFT, virtual meet-and-greets, special giveaways to their 5.8M+ followers exclusively through LiveOne

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today an exclusive virtual pay-per-view (PPV) showcase in celebration of Emblem3‘s highly anticipated new album, Songs From the Couch Vol. 2, set to release on February 8, 2023. Presented in partnership with LiveOne Presents and Next Step Talent, Emblem3’s Songs From the Couch Vol. 2 Album Release Party PPV event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

The event will provide live performances by the group as well as virtual meet-and-greets and an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with Keaton, Wesley and Drew of Emblem3. Viewers will also gain access to an Emblem3 NFT, tickets to their next event and other special giveaways exclusively during the Feb. 7th event.

While the virtual show’s production will take place in Los Angeles on February 4th, LiveOne will provide Emblem3 superfans an intimate experience with the three band members showcasing their new album a day before it is released to the public.

After their meteoric rise to fame with their Billboard Hot 100 charting debut album, Nothing to Lose, and breakout single, “Chloe,” the Southern California rock-pop trio has amassed over 5.8M social media followers and over 57M YouTube views to date. They are set to roll out their new album, Songs From the Couch, Vol. 2, the follow-up to their Songs from the Couch, Vol. 1 album, which garnered over 8.3 million Spotify streams.

“We took a little break but we’re excited to re-connect with our fans,” said Keaton from Emblem3. “We’re thrilled to be able to perform all of our new songs for audiences worldwide so easily, thanks to LiveOne!”

“LiveOne is all about uniting the world through music, and these virtual live music events are key to making that happen,” said Josh Hallbauer, LiveOne’s Head of Talent. “We are thrilled to be working with Next Step Talent on presenting amazing young talents like Emblem3 to our global audiences.”

Tickets for this exclusive virtual event are now available at LiveOne.com/Emblem3.

About Emblem3

From Southern California, Pop-Rock hybrid Emblem3 first rose to fame on the 2012 season of The X Factor USA. Made up of brothers Keaton & Wesley Stromberg (sons of Grammy-nominated composer William Stromberg & nephews of Academy Award-winning art director Robert Stromberg) along with childhood best friend Drew Chadwick, the trio got their start writing songs in their basement, performing at schools, and all over Los Angeles before debuting on the big stage. After finishing in 4th place, E3 signed a recording contract with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records & Columbia Records. Their album Nothing to Lose debuted at #7 on Billboard Hot 100 & breakout single “Chloe” sold nearly 500K copies by the end of 2013 (18 M+ official music video views to date). With their growing fan base, the band toured internationally to Europe and South America and headlined their own North American tour, #Bandlife.

About LiveOne Presents

LiveOne Presents is a virtual livestream series featuring exclusive and intimate performances from some of today’s hottest emerging and established artists live from venues across the world, including: OneRising, Rooftop Series, After Parties, Concerts, Stay Driven, The Show and The Unlocked Sessions.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of December 30, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.7 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 17, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

