Live at Bild Expo; Angenieux Announces Long Anticipated EZ-3 Cinema Zoom Lens

Come Visit Our Both #424 at NYC Javits Center and be one of the first to have a hands-on experience with the EZ-3.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H Introduces the EZ-3 Convertible S35 and FF/Vista Cinema zoom lens making it easy to swap your lens between Super 35 and Full Frame/Vista Vision cameras without needing to procure an additional lens with the new EZ-3 Series Convertible Super 35 and Full-Frame/VistaVision zoom lens.

This powerful zoom lens features a 45 to 165mm zoom range with T2.3 to 3.0 aperture and covers Super 35 format sensors. With the included rear optical block, you can quickly convert the lens to a 68 to 250mm zoom with a T3.5 to 4.5 aperture, and it will then cover a Full Frame/Vista Vision sensor.

Smooth internal zoom and focus provides consistency, and its focus ring is designed for precise focus pulls. Its size is consistent with other Angenieux EZ-series zoom lenses, weighing 5.7 lb and measuring approximately 10.4″ in length. A PL-mount is installed by default, but Sony E, Canon EF, and Canon RF mounts can be purchased separately for compatibility with even more cameras.

