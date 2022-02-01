ATT&CKcon 4.0 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of MITRE ATT&CK® with Content & Networking for Cyber Defenders

Speakers from CISA, major tech leaders, and cyber innovators to help conference attendees leverage the MITRE ATT&CK Framework

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MITREATTACK–Celebrating the 10th anniversary of MITRE ATT&CK®, ATT&CKcon 4.0 will help users leverage the cybersecurity framework and level up their threat-informed defense, while also providing time to build personal connections with other cyber defenders and the MITRE ATT&CK team.





Running October 24-25 at MITRE’s headquarters in McLean, Va., ATT&CKcon features content and networking geared for cyber leaders and practitioners across the workforce spectrum, whether they are just beginning a cybersecurity career or looking to strengthen capabilities and deepen engagement with the MITRE ATT&CK community.

“Since MITRE ATT&CK started in 2013, it has become the common language for threat actor analysis, and we’re continually improving it and expanding its knowledge base,” said Wen Masters, vice president of cyber technologies, MITRE. “We’re advancing the worldwide community of cyber defenders by empowering them with vital information to thwart network intruders and safeguard data. ATT&CKcon attendees learn from the conference programming and from each other through in-depth conversations on how to best incorporate MITRE ATT&CK into their own cyber operations.”

Keynoter Runa Sandvik, the founder of Granitt, leads off the conference. Sandvik helps journalists and other at-risk professionals work securely around the world.

As part of the anniversary celebration, a panel of MITRE ATT&CK’s original creators and alumni will discuss how the framework began and evolved. Another 17 sessions cover content such as:

Communicating cyber defense issues to stakeholders and the CFO,

Evaluating a security operations center,

Applying MITRE ATT&CK to electronic flight bags for aviation security, and

Defending against the North Korean cyber threat Labyrinth Chollima on Apple macOS.

Plus, James Stanley, chief of product development, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will discuss how CISA has adopted MITRE ATT&CK, incorporating it into the agency’s cybersecurity advisories.

ATT&CKcon also is accepting speaker applications for five-minute lightning talks on how users are using MITRE ATT&CK in their threat-informed defense. The application link is sent to in-person attendees only.

In-person registration is now open, and virtual registration opens September 26.

Current sponsors include Analyst1, Ardalyst, Cyware, Interpres, OpenText, Pentera, Prelude, SafeBreach, Third Wave Innovations, and VECTR. Some sponsorships are still available. Contact [email protected] for additional sponsorship opportunities.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.

Contacts

Lisa Fasold, [email protected]