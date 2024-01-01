Littlejohn & Co. Acquires RailPros

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littlejohn & Co., LLC (“Littlejohn”), a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that it has acquired RailPros (the “Company”) from Court Square Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





RailPros is a leading provider of outsourced services to rail, utilities, and transportation clients, offering turnkey safety management, engineering, utility observation, real estate permitting, project management, and construction management, as well as strategic consulting, safety, compliance and technical training programs. Over the last 25 years, RailPros has continuously introduced new services to its customer base, strengthening its reputation as a trusted technical services partner. The Company’s practice includes work in all 50 states and Mexico.

“We are excited to partner with the RailPros team as they continue to build a leading rail, transportation and utility service platform,” said Michael Kaplan, Managing Director at Littlejohn. “RailPros is an industry pioneer, and its North American footprint, comprehensive service offering, and reputation for high quality service, positions it as a valued partner to their long tenured, blue-chip customer base. We look forward to helping RailPros grow organically and through strategic M&A.”

Ken Koff, Chief Executive Officer of RailPros, said, “We believe that Littlejohn’s deep resources and expertise in professional and infrastructure services make them the ideal partner for RailPros at this stage in the Company’s evolution. Littlejohn understands and shares our vision, and we look forward to working with their robust portfolio support resources to accelerate our growth while continuing to provide outstanding service for our clients.”

Lincoln International and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisors to RailPros on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey Inc., Wells Fargo, and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to Littlejohn in connection with the acquisition.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn’s 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About RailPros

RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. For more information about RailPros, visit www.railpros.com.

