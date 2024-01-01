Bag Capacity Widget: Perfect Corp’s WANNA Debuts Latest Innovation for 3D Viewer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WANNA, a leading provider of fashion AR virtual try-on solutions and a brand of Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF), is revolutionizing the way shoppers explore handbags online with the launch of its animated Bag Capacity Widget. This latest addition to WANNA’s complete product suite for online bag shopping addresses a long-standing challenge in e-commerce — helping consumers interact with bags in a more immersive and realistic way, replicating the in-store shopping experience.









Understanding a bag’s capacity and interior layout has always been difficult for many online shoppers. Traditional product images fail to capture key details, such as inner compartments, pocket placements, and overall storage space. This leads to uncertainty and contributes to returns, with size mismatches accounting for around 24% of returns in the bag category. WANNA’s new Bag Capacity Widget offers a solution by allowing users to virtually look inside the bag, examine its compartments, and even test its capacity by placing items inside.

The feature is part of WANNA 3D Viewer, which is designed to replicate the in-store shopping experience with high-fidelity visuals and interactive exploration tools. The introduction of the Bag Capacity Widget now takes this a step further, enabling users to:

Peek inside the bag and examine the inner compartments, pockets, and lining.

Assess storage capacity by virtually placing everyday items — such as a phone, glasses case, or laptop — inside the bag.

View capacity more accurately through a transparency mode that reveals how many items fit inside the bag.

“When shopping for a handbag online, consumers don’t just want to see the exterior — they want to experience the bag as if they were holding it in their hands,” said Zina Grossman, Head of Growth at WANNA. “WANNA’s Bag Capacity Widget for 3D Viewer offers a groundbreaking way for shoppers to interact with handbags in real-time, delivering a more engaging, detailed, and confidence-boosting shopping experience.”

WANNA provides a full suite of virtual tools to help shoppers make more informed handbag purchases. In addition to the new Bag Capacity Widget, the WANNA 3D Viewer for Bags delivers a 360° product view, allowing customers to explore the bag’s texture, material, stitching, and size in lifelike detail. Unlike static visuals, which can sometimes feel curated to show only the best angles, this interactive experience builds trust. Joint force with Perfect Corp.’s 3D viewer technology, the solution now includes 3D Viewers for bags, shoes, perfumes, earrings, rings, watches, and glasses.

Complementing the 3D Viewer, WANNA Virtual Try-On (VTO) technology provides an additional layer of realism, enabling shoppers to see how a bag looks when worn crossbody or on the shoulder. This combination of detailed 3D exploration and real-time try-on creates a complete and effective way to evaluate quality, dimensions, and overall aesthetics, empowering consumers to make more confident purchasing decisions.

By integrating 3D animation and AR-powered visualization, WANNA bridges the gap between physical and digital shopping. This technology offers brands a powerful new way to showcase handbags online, bringing higher engagement and product storytelling to e-commerce platforms.

WANNA’s new Bag Capacity Widget is now available for integration via SDK and will be showcased at VivaTech 2025 (June 11-14, Paris). Additionally, Perfect Corp. will present a range of innovations, including the Virtual Fitting Room and the latest AI APIs, set to redefine AI-powered beauty and fashion retail. Attendees can experience these new solutions at Booth E55 from June 11 to 14 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

About WANNA (part of Perfect Corp.)

WANNA is an augmented reality technology company that creates immersive digital luxury shopping experiences through realistic virtual try-on, AR, and 3D solutions. As part of Perfect Corp., WANNA aims to revolutionize how people engage with fashion, empowering consumers to make confident and informed purchasing decisions.

WANNA delivers solutions across multiple categories, including footwear and bags, and for various channels, including Web, iOS, Android, and WeChat mini-program.

For more information, visit wanna.fashion, and perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations.

Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

