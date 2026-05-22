LIR Life Sciences Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Macromolecule-Enabled Transdermal Delivery Development with Neuland Laboratories

LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTCPK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN:A41QA9) (“LIR” or the “Company“)is pleased to announce that Neuland Laboratories Limited (“Neuland“) has ordered the required raw materials and is preparing to initiate Phase 1 of its macromolecule-enabled transdermal delivery development activities under the previously announced services agreement (see Company press release dated January 8, 2026) between the parties.

Phase 1 of the program involves the solid-phase synthesis, purification, and analytical characterization of a highly active macromolecule delivery agent of relevance to LIR’s transdermal delivery platform. Neuland will produce approximately 200 mg of an efficient transdermal agent as part of this initial development phase.

This Phase 1 work represents the first operational step in a staged development program designed to support formulation development, transdermal testing, and subsequent biological evaluation in collaboration with LIR’s external research partners. The material generated in this phase is intended for early feasibility and performance studies rather than commercial use.

Neuland is a globally recognized pharmaceutical manufacturer with established expertise in chemical synthesis, analytical characterization, and GMP-aligned development processes. Under the agreement, Neuland is responsible for executing the Phase 1 synthesis in accordance with agreed technical specifications and industry standards, with all resulting materials and data owned by LIR.

The initiation of the macromolecule-enabled transdermal delivery development follows LIR’s recent progress across multiple preclinical programs aimed at advancing needle-free, skin-applied delivery strategies for peptide-based therapies. Data generated from this work are expected to inform subsequent formulation optimization and selection of lead candidates for further development.

“This phase builds on the strong foundational work already completed and represents an important step in translating that progress into material for formulation and transdermal evaluation. Our work with Neuland is expected to add practical development insight around macromolecule production, formulation performance, and the considerations that will help shape the next stages of our preclinical program,” said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

ON BEHALF OF LIR LIFE SCIENCES CORP.,

“Dr. Edward Mills,“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Edward Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 436 7772

Email: investors@lirlife.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “aim”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the research activities being conducted on behalf of the Company by Neuland, the research progress of the Company’s transdermal delivery platform generally, the Company’s ability to carry out planned preclinical studies, and the potential development of future needle-free metabolic therapies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Lir Life Sciences Corp.

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