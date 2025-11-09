LINNA Clinic Wins “Wellness Clinic of the Year 2025,” Pioneering Thailand’s Next Era of Medical Wellness Innovation

LINNA Clinic, a leader in integrative medical wellness, has been honored with the prestigious “Wellness Clinic of the Year 2025” at the Thailand Spa & Well-being Awards, organized by the Thai Spa Association.

This recognition celebrates the clinic’s dedication to advancing science-based wellness through personalized, preventive, and holistic health solutions.

The event brought together top professionals and organizations from across the Thai wellness industry. Representing LINNA Clinic, Mr.Tanapon Nuntawarakorn. Co-Founder and Managing Director, proudly accepted the award in front of distinguished judges and international guests.

The achievement marks not only a proud moment for LINNA Clinic, but also a milestone for Thailand’s growing reputation as a global hub for medical wellness.

Pioneering Science-Driven Wellness Innovation

LINNA Clinic has established itself as a pioneer in personalized preventive medicine, integrating modern medical science with Thai holistic healing.

The clinic’s approach centers around the concept of Sustainable Health – restoring balance between body and mind to achieve long-term vitality.

It is also the first clinic in Thailand to introduce the Spike Protein Antibody Test, an advanced diagnostic tool designed to evaluate post-COVID immunity, inflammation, and overall wellness status – helping patients better understand their health at a molecular level.

Among LINNA’s signature treatments, the EBOO PLUS (Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation) therapy – a cutting-edge ozone and oxygen blood purification system – is combined with the clinic’s exclusive LINNA Crystal Bond , a proprietary blend of Thai Herbal Plant-Based Beverages- crafted for wellness & balance Together, these form the “LINNA Detoxification Program,” a comprehensive protocol designed to purify the blood, enhance circulation, and restore the body’s natural vitality. It also promotes the regeneration of cells, strengthens blood vessels, balances the autonomic nervous system – both sympathetic and parasympathetic – and fortifies immune defense.

Redefining Luxury Wellness in Thailand

By combining scientific precision, advanced technology, and the essence of Thai herbal medicine, LINNA Clinic has redefined what it means to be a Luxury Wellness Hub and Wellness Destination.

The clinic’s mission is to help people achieve sustainable health from within – through natural, safe, and evidence-based innovation.

“This award represents more than success – it’s a reflection of our belief that true wellness begins from within,” said Mr. Tanapon Nuntawarakorn, Co-Founder and Managing Director of LINNA Clinic.

“We are proud to merge modern science with the wisdom of Thai traditional medicine to create better health and quality of life for everyone.”

Media Details:

Name: LINNA CLINIC

Website: https://www.linnaclinic.com/en/

Email: info@linnaclinic.com

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

