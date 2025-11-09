iQIYI Partners with Digital Wallet Snaplii to Launch VIP Memberships in North America

iQIYI International VIP memberships will be available for purchase in the Snaplii app starting November 1

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iQIYI, a world-leading online entertainment service, and Snaplii, a leading digital wallet platform, today announced a strategic partnership to launch iQIYI International VIP memberships in North America. Starting November 1, users in the United States and Canada can purchase Quarterly or Annual membership cards directly through the Snaplii app.

This collaboration provides Snaplii users with seamless access to iQIYI’s extensive premium content library. Subscribers will enjoy ad-free viewing of award-winning original Asian dramas, movies, variety shows, and innovative vertical drama content. The partnership comes just in time for the holiday binge-watching season, offering entertainment including major series like Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty and new titles from iQIYI’s popular “Theater” brands spanning suspense, romance, and mobile-optimized micro-dramas.

“Expanding accessibility for our global fans is a key priority,” said Mr. Leo Geng, Executive Vice President of iQIYI. “Our collaboration with Snaplii allows us to connect with North American audiences through an innovative and user-friendly platform. We’re excited to offer our content to Snaplii’s community and help viewers discover their next favorite show.”

Mr. Spencer Xu, CEO of Snaplii, added: “We are thrilled to partner with iQIYI. This initiative perfectly aligns with our core belief that financial and lifestyle benefits should be accessible to everyone. By integrating iQIYI’s premium VIP memberships, we’re enriching our users’ lives with top-tier entertainment.”

About iQIYI



iQIYI is the world’s leading online streaming service, founded in 2010 and specializing in Asian entertainment. The platform offers an extensive portfolio of Asian dramas, movies, variety shows, and animation, establishing itself as one of the largest creators of award-winning original Asian content. Listed on NASDAQ since 2018, iQIYI launched its international service in 2019, providing subtitles in multiple languages and accessibility in over 200 countries through its website www.iQ.com, mobile apps, and smart TV platforms.

About Snaplii



Snaplii is a digital wallet committed to making wealth management simple and accessible. The platform helps users achieve steady financial growth through features including purchase rebates and multi-currency asset flexibility, providing a secure and transparent environment for financial management.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-partners-with-digital-wallet-snaplii-to-launch-vip-memberships-in-north-america-302609300.html

SOURCE iQIYI International