LifeWave Launches “The World’s Oldest Intern,” Featuring William Shatner

A Hilarious and Heartwarming Look at Curiosity, Innovation, and the Spirit of Discovery

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LifeWave Inc., a global leader in wellness technology, is thrilled to announce the release of its newest video, “The World’s Oldest Intern,” starring legendary actor and cultural icon William Shatner.

In this lighthearted and inspiring spoof, Mr. Shatner takes on his first-ever internship — at LifeWave Inc. — where he explores the company’s groundbreaking innovations in health and wellness. Along the way, he discovers the LifeWave Welcome Center, a stunning, one-of-a-kind space designed by Doug Drexler, the Academy, Emmy, BAFTA, VES and Peabody award-winning production and visual effects designer behind many Star Trek movies.

As “the world’s oldest intern,” Shatner brings his trademark wit and charm to every scene, getting into a bit of good-natured trouble but ultimately proving himself to be a true asset to the LifeWave team. The video captures the joy of lifelong learning, the excitement of discovery, and the playful intersection of science fiction and real-world wellness innovation.

“I thought I was boldly going where no man had gone before,” quipped William Shatner. “Turns out, I was just late for orientation.”

“Working with William Shatner and Doug Drexler was an incredible experience,” said David Schmidt, Founder & CEO, LifeWave Inc. “This project reflects LifeWave’s belief that it’s never too late to explore, learn, and make a positive impact, all with a sense of humor and curiosity.”

Created as a dynamic tool for Brand Partners to share LifeWave’s story, products, and Welcome Center, this socially savvy video showcases how LifeWave leads the way—not just in wellness and direct selling, but in bold, creative marketing tools and experiences that connect and inspire.

The video is now available to view and share at: https://www.theworldsoldestintern.com

About LifeWave



LifeWave, Inc. is a leading wellness technology company committed to helping people live healthier, more energetic lives through innovative, non-invasive products. With a focus on science, sustainability, and the human spirit, LifeWave continues to inspire people worldwide to reach their full potential. For more information about LifeWave, go to: https://www.lifewave.com

