AI Video Startup Video Rebirth Raises $50 Million in Funding

Funding to build a “world model” for professional creators, challenging consumer-grade tools with high-fidelity, physics-aware generation for film and advertising.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Video Rebirth, a Singapore-headquartered AI video startup, today announced the completion of a USD $50 million funding round. The financing includes participation from top-tier global financial and strategic investors.

The company was founded by Dr. Wei Liu, a former Tencent Distinguished Scientist and an IEEE/AAAS Fellow, to build a “world model” for AI video generation. The capital will be used to challenge the current market by shifting the focus from consumer-grade tools to a high-fidelity, controllable platform for professional creators in advertising, e-commerce, film, and animation. The company plans to launch its 1.0 product in December 2025.

While the generative video market has exploded, most existing models fail to meet the standards of professional studios. They lack fine-grained control, motion consistency, and realistic physics. Video Rebirth tackles this gap directly by prioritizing cinematic quality. The company’s core innovation is a proprietary “Physics Native Attention” architecture. This novel approach, combined with a curated data strategy, allows its “Bach” series of models to generate content with superior realism in light, shadow, and object interaction.

“Video generation is the most direct pathway to building interactive world models, but the industry’s scaling laws are not yet solved,” said Dr. Wei Liu, Founder of Video Rebirth. “Our mission is to move beyond simple ‘text-to-video’ tools and build a true generative platform. We are engineering for the creators who need cinematic quality and physical consistency, not just novelty. This funding allows us to accelerate our research and build an ecosystem for the next AI Generated Entertainment (AIGE) trend.”

Video Rebirth is a Singapore-based AI startup developing top-tier models for video generation. Headquartered in Singapore to spearhead its global market expansion, the company is pioneering new architectures and algorithms that bring together physics-aware realism, multimodal reasoning, and creative control, aiming to reshape the next-era of intelligent content generation and interaction. For more information, please visit www.videorebirth.com.

