Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and SpinDetect(TM) Development Milestone

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.294 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(153) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.277 million and quarterly net loss of ($293) thousand, or ($0.11) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue increased modestly by $17 thousand, or 1%, versus the first quarter last year. Gross margin in the first quarter improved to 43% versus 40% last year, due primarily to increased pricing and a favorable product mix. Research and Development investment declined from last year, although it remains high at more than 18% of revenue, primarily for the SpinDetect™ Centrifugal Drug Analyzer development. The declining research and development investment and improving margins contributed to a smaller loss for the current period.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that drive market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI’s (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and has contributed to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most significant long-term opportunity lies at the intersection of the global need for rapid, quantitative drug detection and our proven expertise in portable testing instrumentation. Our SpinDetect™ Centrifugal Drug Analyzer – sometimes referred to as “Lab on a Disk” – is designed to address this need, enabling rapid, on-site, quantitative drug testing for use at roadside, in emergency rooms, forensic labs, and workplace testing sites. We have demonstrated the platform’s ability to effectively detect delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine/methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines from oral fluid. We have validated our test results against liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) – the definitive laboratory standard – using real-world human saliva samples, confirming a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. Disk design represented the primary technical challenge throughout the project, requiring specialized outside expertise and multiple design iterations. We have now sufficiently tested the critical microfluidic and assay elements of the current disk design and completed fabrication of the production mold in this quarter, with first article moldings completed and delivered in April. These first article disks are currently being evaluated for performance and any potential necessary adjustment. Completing the disk production tooling is the last enabling step before beta testing can commence. We have developed reader hardware, firmware, drug assays, and reagent handling in parallel, and these are substantially complete.

Remaining tasks on the path to commercialization include collection device completion, full validation, manufacturing setup, and related ancillary tasks, and we do not anticipate that further technical breakthroughs will be required. Our initial product is planned to enable detection of delta-9-THC from oral fluid, followed by a multi-drug panel disk. We expect subsequent releases to expand to additional drug panels and to samples collected from blood and breath, as well as other applications, as well as selected non-drug applications such as food pathogen detection. We have managed R&D spending to align with cash generated by our core business, and we have sought financing on terms that do not overburden operations or excessively dilute shareholders.

In May 2026, Lifeloc closed on $500,000 of financing, securing a loan from our Chairman of the Board and CFO. This loan is detailed in our most recent 8-K filing, and the key terms are 10.5% interest, adjustable upward based on the prime rate, interest only payments in 2026, followed by monthly payments that will result in the loan being fully paid in 5 years, and no prepayment penalty. After exploring many financing options, these terms were more favorable than financing alternatives available from commercial sources.

“Getting disks from the production mold marks a key milestone in the development of the SpinDetect™ analyzer, allowing us to better validate and demonstrate the technology,” commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. “Oral fluid drug screening will only be the first launching application of this technology platform, to be followed by blood, urine, and sweat applications where supported by market demand and customer preferences. Future plans also call for modifications that will allow us to penetrate other markets, particularly food pathogens.”

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, our ability to fund operations and product development, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, development and commercialization timelines, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDetect™ is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets with Changes

ASSETS March 31, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 569,330 $ 746,001 Accounts receivable, net 850,341 772,380 Inventories, net 2,794,329 2,633,614 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,981 55,981 Prepaid expenses and other 99,282 60,825 Total current assets 4,369,263 4,268,801 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,366,539 1,366,539 Office equipment, software and space modifications 197,686 197,686 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 230,543 225,173 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 1,232,790 1,213,195 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 14,411 19,595 Less accumulated depreciation (3,604,323 ) (3,538,455 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,253,821 2,299,908 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 69,134 71,039 Deposits and other 46,820 46,820 Total other assets 115,954 117,859 Total assets $ 6,739,038 $ 6,686,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 615,378 $ 301,627 Term loan payable, current portion 55,271 54,850 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 34,522 33,371 Customer and tenant deposits 10,692 25,694 Accrued expenses 247,670 321,112 Deferred revenue, current portion 54,068 53,716 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 1,064,101 836,870 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,044,449 1,058,426 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 672,274 681,343 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 7,149 6,151 Total liabilities 2,787,973 2,582,790 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding 5,934,314 5,934,314 Retained earnings (1,983,249 ) (1,830,536 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,951,065 4,103,778 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,739,038 $ 6,686,568

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) with Changes

Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES: 2026 2025 Product sales $ 2,289,759 $ 2,263,047 Royalties 4,053 5,671 Rental income – 8,316 Total 2,293,812 2,277,034 COST OF SALES 1,306,738 1,368,468 GROSS PROFIT 987,074 908,566 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 414,445 469,680 Sales and marketing 313,229 334,556 General and administrative 387,402 384,878 Total 1,115,076 1,189,114 OPERATING (LOSS) (128,002 ) (280,548 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 6,531 12,357 Interest expense (31,242 ) (24,495 ) Total (24,711 ) (12,138 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (152,713 ) (292,686 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES – – NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (152,713 ) $ (292,686 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,694,599 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,694,599

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity

For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

2026 2025 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) Total Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings Total Beginning balance 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (1,830,536 ) $ 4,103,778 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture – – 12,000 – 12,000 Issuance of shares from option exercise – – – – 88,500 336,300 – 336,300 Net (loss) – – (152,713 ) (152,713 ) – – (292,686 ) (292,686 ) Ending balance 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (1,983,249 ) $ 3,951,065 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ 347,177 $ 6,281,491

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2026 2025 Net (loss) $ (152,713 ) $ (292,686 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 67,773 102,406 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6,051 5,171 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (77,961 ) (29,156 ) Inventories (160,715 ) 54,848 Income taxes receivable Federal and state income taxes receivable – (150 ) Prepaid expenses and other (38,457 ) (329,643 ) Deposits and other – (562 ) Accounts payable 313,751 342,625 Customer deposits Customer and tenant deposits (15,002 ) 80,395 Accrued expenses (73,442 ) (49,347 ) Deferred revenue 1,350 15,742 Net cash (used in) operating activities (129,365 ) (100,357 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of sales and marketing equipment (5,370 ) – Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications (19,595 ) (17,348 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 5,184 (1,200 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (19,781 ) (18,548 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (14,093 ) (13,684 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture – 75,000 Principal payments made on subordinated debentures (13,432 ) – Proceeds from issuance of shares from option exercise – 336,300 Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities (27,525 ) 397,616 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (176,671 ) 278,711 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 746,001 1,243,746 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 569,330 $ 1,522,457 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 25,191 $ 19,324 Cash paid for income tax $ – $ 150 Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ $ 12,000 –

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

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