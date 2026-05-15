Endo GUC Trust Provides Its First Quarter 2026 Report

Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from April 1, 2026 to May 14, 2026.

To view full report please click here: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1167576/endo-guc-trust-1q26-report-as-filed.pdf

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (212) 259-8000.

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire