LG ANNOUNCES U.S. ROLLOUT OF 2025 OLED evo TV LINEUP

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics USA (LG) announced pricing and availability for two of its most-anticipated 2025 OLED TVs. The LG OLED evo G5 and LG OLED evo C5 are available for pre-order at LG.com today and available later at LG-authorized retailers. Additional LG OLED models will be announced at a later date. For a limited time, customers shopping on LG.com can enjoy free wall mounting or stand setup with their pre-order purchase of select LG TVs1 and up to $200 savings on select LG Soundbars.2

The LG OLED evo G5 TV

Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, the LG OLED evo G5 boasts a 45% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor, the LG OLED evo G4. Thanks to Brightness Booster Ultimate technology3 and AI-driven picture enhancements, the G5 delivers stellar picture quality with enhanced brightness. It also features “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” Certifications,4 ensuring deeper blacks and more vibrant, accurate colors for an unmatched viewing experience. The G5 offers a personalized and convenient user experience through its webOS 25 smart platform and multiple AI capabilities. It also supports Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®,5 AI Sound Pro for immersive audio, as well as gaming features including 4K 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The LG OLED evo G5 series is an ideal choice for both cinematic viewing and gaming, backed with a 5-year panel warranty6 and featuring five screen sizes (55/65/77/83/97-inch) with an MSRP starting at $2,499.

LG OLED evo C5

The C5 series offers a captivating home entertainment experience with its remarkable picture and audio quality, boasting “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” Certifications,4 along with Brightness Booster technology7 powered by the Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8. This series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, utilizing AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to refine visuals and create virtual 11.1.2 channel audio, while the AI Picture/Sound Wizard customizes settings based on individual preferences. Gamers will appreciate features including 4K at 144Hz, minimal input lag, VRR support and VESA’s ClearMR 9000 certification for smooth visuals, all within an ultra-slim design that seamlessly integrates into any space. The LG OLED evo C5 TV is available in six screen sizes (42/48/55/65/77/83-inch) and has an MSRP starting at $1,399.

2025 LG OLED evo TVs

G5 Series (OLED evo) C5 Series (OLED evo) OLED97G5WUA 97-inch class $24,999 Available March 2025 OLED83C5PUA 83-inch class $5,399 Available March 2025 OLED83G5WUA 83-inch class $6,499 Available March 2025 OLED77C5PUA 77-inch class $3,699 Available March 2025 OLED77G5WUA 77-inch class $4,499 Available March 2025 OLED65C5PUA 65-inch class $2,699 Available March 2025 OLED65G5WUA 65-inch class $3,399 Available March 2025 OLED55C5PUA 55-inch class $1,999 Available March 2025 OLED55G5WUA 55-inch class $2,499 Available March 2025 OLED48C5PUA 48-inch class $1,599 Available March 2025 OLED42C5PUA 42-inch class $1,399 Available March 2025

