Decker Communications Appoints Sherri Wilkins as President, Expanding Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Decker Communications, a trailblazer in executive communications and communication skills development, is proud to announce the appointment of Sherri Wilkins as President. This milestone appointment comes as part of the firm’s continued growth and commitment to revolutionizing the communications landscape, with an expert focus on leadership training, strategic consulting, executive coaching, and executive communications.

With extensive experience in communications strategies, brand-building, and implementing operational scale, Sherri is well-positioned to drive the firm’s growth trajectory, build new strategic partnerships, and further enhance the value Decker brings to a formidable client roster.

“Sherri’s appointment is a hallmark that the business is ready for our next phase in growth. Her operational leadership will allow [co-CEO] Ben and I to focus on our clients and continued delivery of the strong programs and coaching Decker is known for. With her people-first approach to leadership, we know Sherri will honor the heritage of our business while also aligning to the core values and strategies we implement with our clients every day,” said Kelly Decker, co-CEO of Decker Communications and co-author of Communicate to Influence: How to Inspire Your Audience to Action (McGraw-Hill, 2015.)

ABOUT DECKER

Decker is a coaching, consulting, and training firm that develops confident communicators for the world’s most admired companies. Founded in 1978 by documentary filmmaker Bert Decker, Decker has been transforming the way people communicate for 45 years. Decker shifts how your executives and rising stars approach communications, prepping them with the strategy, tools, and mindset to elevate their impact.

Decker holds nothing back when it comes to preparing your leaders for repeatable success, bringing passion and big-picture thinking to help shape your most important communication strategies. Through customized programs that scale, high performers across your organization can become confident, influential communicators. It’s challenging work – and we love it. Period.

