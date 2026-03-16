Levi’s 4 Floors Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Carpet & Flooring Retail

Levi’s 4 Floors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Carpet & Flooring Retailer category for Columbus. This recognition reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to quality products, professional installation, and a customer-first approach that has defined its reputation in Central Ohio for nearly four decades.

Established in 1986, Levi’s 4 Floors has grown into one of the region’s most trusted flooring destinations. Serving homeowners, builders, and businesses throughout the Columbus area, the company offers an extensive selection of carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate, tile, and area rugs. Each product line is carefully curated to provide durability, style, and value across a wide range of design preferences and budgets.

“Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Carpet & Flooring Retailer category is an incredible honour for us,” said the Levi’s 4 Floors team. “For nearly 40 years, we have built our business on honesty, integrity, and respect. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional flooring experience from start to finish.”

Levi’s 4 Floors distinguishes itself through a comprehensive, service-driven process. From the initial showroom consultation to in-home measurements and final installation, customers are guided by knowledgeable flooring specialists who prioritize clarity and attention to detail. The company’s experienced installation crews ensure that every project is completed to exacting standards, combining craftsmanship with efficiency to minimize disruption to homeowners.

In addition to residential projects, Levi’s 4 Floors supports commercial clients with flooring solutions tailored to performance requirements and aesthetic goals. By understanding the functional demands of high-traffic spaces and business environments, the team provides recommendations that balance durability with visual appeal.

The company’s showroom serves as a design resource for the community, allowing customers to explore a wide variety of textures, finishes, and materials in one convenient location. Whether updating a single room or undertaking a full-home renovation, clients benefit from personalized guidance that simplifies the decision-making process.

Levi’s 4 Floors’ longevity in the Columbus market reflects more than product expertise. It speaks to the relationships built with generations of homeowners who value transparency, reliable timelines, and professional results. By maintaining strong partnerships with leading manufacturers and investing in ongoing team training, the company continues to adapt to evolving design trends and technological advancements in flooring.

About Levi’s 4 Floors

Founded in 1986, Levi’s 4 Floors is a leading carpet and flooring retailer serving Columbus and Central Ohio. Built on a foundation of honesty, integrity, and respect, the company offers a wide selection of carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate, tile, and more, supported by professional installation and dedicated customer service. Levi’s 4 Floors is committed to delivering quality flooring solutions and an exceptional client experience on every project. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire