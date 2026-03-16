Jeff Krieger of TMG The Mortgage Group Recognized with Consumer Choice Award for Mortgage Broker in London and Greater Region

Jeff Krieger of TMG The Mortgage Group, OMAC Division, has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Mortgage Broker for the London and Greater Region. The recognition reflects his longstanding commitment to trusted advice, personalized service, and tailored financing solutions for homebuyers and homeowners.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research and identifies businesses that are top-ranked by consumers in their category. For Jeff, the 2026 honour highlights three decades of experience serving clients in London and helping them navigate one of life’s most important financial decisions.

Jeff is part of TMG The Mortgage Group, an award-winning national Canadian mortgage company established in 1990. With hundreds of accredited mortgage professionals from coast to coast, TMG has helped thousands of Canadians secure competitive financing solutions through its extensive network of nationwide lending partners.

As a mortgage agent with 30 years of industry experience in London, he combines national resources with local insight. His approach centres on understanding each client’s financial goals, whether purchasing a first home, upgrading to a new property, investing in real estate, or refinancing an existing mortgage. By evaluating a wide range of lending options, he works to secure solutions that align with both immediate needs and long-term financial plans.

Clients value his transparent communication and commitment to providing clear guidance throughout the mortgage process. From pre-approval to closing, he prioritizes education and informed decision-making, ensuring clients feel confident in their choices. His experience allows him to anticipate challenges, identify opportunities, and structure financing in a way that supports stability and growth.

“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a tremendous honour,” said Jeff. “I am grateful to the clients who have trusted me over the years and to the community that continues to support my work. My goal has always been to provide honest advice and secure the right mortgage solution for each individual situation.”

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award underscores Jeff’s reputation as a trusted Mortgage Broker in the London and Greater Region. Backed by the strength and reach of TMG The Mortgage Group, he continues to deliver personalized service supported by a broad network of lending partners across Canada.

About Jeff Krieger, TMG The Mortgage Group

Jeff Krieger is a mortgage agent with TMG The Mortgage Group, OMAC Division, serving the London and Greater Region. With 30 years of industry experience, he provides personalized mortgage solutions for home purchases, refinancing, and investment properties. As part of TMG, a national Canadian mortgage company established in 1990, Jeff Krieger offers clients access to a wide network of lending partners while delivering trusted local expertise and dedicated service. For more information, visit www.jeffkrieger.ca . About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire