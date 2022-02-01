Level Home Launches Level Lock+, the Next Generation of the World’s Smallest, Most Advanced Smart Lock, Now Featuring Apple Home Keys

Level Lock+ enables customers to gain simple, secure access with just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home, today announced Level Lock+, the next generation of its world-class line of smart lock products. Available only at Apple, Level Lock+ seamlessly integrates Apple’s home keys technology, allowing owners to securely lock and unlock their homes by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch to their Level Lock+, once their home key has been added to Apple Wallet. Apple Home keys takes full advantage of the privacy and security features built into iPhone and Apple Watch, enabling the Level Lock+ to offer world-class security alongside everyday convenience and beautiful design.





Now with Apple home keys, users can conveniently and safely enter their homes, and experience home keys features on iPhone such as power reserve. With power reserve, if a user’s iPhone needs a charge, they can still use their home key access for up to five hours.

“Our habits are more digitally intertwined than ever. Consumer behavior has evolved to rely on technological enhancements to make secure access more convenient,” says John Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Level Home. “Level Lock+ could not have come at a more perfect time – this is something iPhone or Apple Watch users can utilize, and we’re seeing that people are ready to integrate smart locks into their daily routines.”

Design and intuitive technology lends to the modern look of Level Lock+, consistent with Level’s renowned invisible design, alongside industry leading NFC capabilities. Hidden in the lock itself, the sleek design of Level Lock+ is in direct contrast to existing, clunky smart locks on the market. The gearbox smoothly locks and unlocks through the toughest external conditions, and is powered by a cleverly hidden CR2 battery within the deadbolt. Level Lock+ is BHMA AAA certified – the highest industry standard for safety and durability – and users can expect the same easy installation as prior generations, which requires only a screwdriver.

“Apple home keys technology makes your iPhone or Apple Watch your key,” says Ken Goto, Co-Founder and CTO of Level Home. “With Level Lock+, it was important to us to advance the technology and safety inside of our smart locks through the latest and greatest solutions available without any sacrifice in size or design.”

Beyond the Apple Home app, users can gain a host of features within the Level app, including full in-app control of the lock, shared access with guests, auto lock and unlock, and the ability to enter via touch of a finger, keycards, or the optional Level Keypad accessory.

Level Lock+ is exclusively sold in all US Apple stores and on www.apple.com for $329 in both Satin Nickel (in stores and online) and Matte Black (online only) finishes.

For more information and to learn about the collaboration, please visit level.co/stories/homekeys

*To use home keys, iPhone XS or later with iOS 15 or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8 or later are required.

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home experience with invisible technology and software. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest, most advanced smart lock; Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door; Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock; and now, Level Lock+, the next generation of its leading line of smart locks, now with Apple home keys. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co.

Contacts

Moxie Communications Group



[email protected]