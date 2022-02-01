Astoria Students Receive Mentoring at Boys & Girls Club for Paths to STEM Careers

Annual Collaboration with Con Edison, New York Power Authority and 174 Power Global Introduces Students to Electric Vehicles and Jobs in the Green Economy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Youth at the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens today joined a “speed mentoring” session focused on environmental careers as they learned about electrified transportation and green energy jobs from representatives of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Con Edison and 174 Power Global, a renewable energy company. 174 Power Global also presented a $15,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club to support STEM programs.

Students presented the model electric vehicles they recently built with instruction from NYPA staff, and asked experts from each of the three partners questions. NYPA also showcased a Kia EV6 and Chevrolet Bolt to students. The program follows an event hosted last year which celebrated the graduation of nearly 40 students from a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program.

“New York State is transitioning to a clean energy economy and committing to innovative solutions and the development of a skilled workforce,” said Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA’s interim president and CEO. “It’s vital that we cultivate our future clean energy leaders and help them learn about promising careers in the environmental space. The next generation will be continuing the battle against climate change, helping to further reduce carbon emissions and working to make New Yorkers’ lives better.”

STEM programming and mentorship has specific importance to Western Queens, where a large percentage of New York City’s power has historically been generated. Students met with representatives and learned about job opportunities in STEM fields. The mentors hope to inspire students to pursue green careers in science and technology-related jobs.

“Exercises like building electric vehicle models bring emerging technologies to life and help students learn about sustainable issues such as zero-emissions transportation and energy storage in a fun and personally meaningful way,” said Lisa Payne Wansley, vice president of NYPA’s Environmental Justice program. “NYPA is pleased to again collaborate with 174 Power Global and Con Edison on an educational STEM program and we hope we’ve encouraged these students to learn more about New York’s clean energy field.”

Richard David, Con Edison’s director of Regional and Community Affairs in Queens, said, “It is essential to Con Edison and our region that we train and educate young people about the roles they can play in creating a clean energy future. We are optimistic that today’s event inspired enthusiasm, interest and curiosity in the youths who participated and got the benefit of expertise from our company, NYPA, and 174 Power Global.”

174 Power Global CEO Henry Yun, PhD., presented a $15,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club prior to the event, in addition to $15,000 donated last year. The company was selected by Con Edison to develop the East River Energy Storage Project being built at the Astoria Energy Campus. The 100-megawatt project, enough to power the World Trade Center for about a day, will be the largest energy storage system in NYC with an energy contract with Con Edison on property owned by NYPA that once housed the former Charles Poletti power plant.

“Developing one of the first utility-scale 100MW energy storage projects in the State is a privilege that comes with responsibility to the surrounding community, and 174 Power Global is committed to providing green economy jobs to the local community, in particular at a location that is close to our energy storage project,” said Dr. Yun. “We are pleased to play a part in inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals by supporting the great work of the Boys and Girls Club of Queens in STEM education.”

Costa Constantinides, CEO of the Variety Boys and Girls Club, said, “As we prepare to expand our programming and develop a new state of the art building, it means a lot to have community partners like NYPA, Con Edison and 174 Power Global demonstrating continued support for the Club and our students. I look forward to continuing to work with these partners to provide STEM programming to youth in the local community to introduce them to opportunities in building a strong work force to support the green transition.”

About the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens



The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens serves over 4,000 young people each year, and the facility is open to the community 7 days a week. The space includes an indoor swimming pool, makerspace lab, computer room, teaching kitchen, gym, auditorium, art studio, dance studio, film studio, and outdoor playground. Programming serves all children (ages 6-18) including homework help, swimming and sports, coding, engineering, gourmet cooking, drama, dance, media production and so much more.

About NYPA



NYPA is the nation’s largest state public power organization, through the operation of its 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. For more information visit http://www.nypa.gov/ and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, WordPress, and LinkedIn.

About Con Edison



Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $65 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit www.conEd.com.

About 174 Power Global



174 Power Global is a leading solar and energy storage project developer focused on North America’s utility energy market. The company is wholly owned by the Hanwha Energy Corporation, and is headquartered in Irvine, California. With deep expertise across the full spectrum of the project development cycle, 174 Power Global works closely with utilities, landowners, local communities, financial investors and other partners to build highly productive projects throughout North America.

174 Power Global is uniquely positioned to become a leader in the Green Hydrogen and Digital Infrastructure economies by leveraging its core strength in utility-scale PV and ESS generation development and operation to fuel the growth of both emerging industries.

The company’s name was derived from the statistic that the Earth receives 174 petawatts of energy from the sun at any moment.

