Leostream Demonstrates High-Performance Remote and Hybrid Media and Entertainment Workloads at NAB Show 2026

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, will show broadcast/entertainment professionals how its platform delivers secure, high-performance access to creative workloads and cloud resources at the annual NAB Show, where media, entertainment and storytelling converge, held April 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Leostream during the event at booth #W3332, where the company will showcase its latest generation platform.





Leostream’s end-user connection management tools efficiently allocate resources in cloud/hybrid cloud/multi-cloud environments, so the right users have access to the right data, applications, and compute power at the right time — even in demanding live broadcast/streaming and collaborative post-production. By monitoring idle sessions, logging out inactive users, and powering down high-cost computing instances when they’re no longer in use, the Leostream platform greatly helps control cloud expenses, and flexibly shares resources to help reduce software licensing fees and hardware costs. The Leostream platform supports a range of high-performance display protocols, including HP Anyware (PCoIP), Amazon DCV, and Mechdyne TGX, and encourages mixing and matching protocols to further reduce costs.

Security-conscious media and entertainment companies are increasingly using identity and access management tools to mitigate the risk of their cloud and remote infrastructure and protect their valuable IP. By consolidating access control, session management, and resource brokering across both cloud and on-prem infrastructures, the Leostream platform delivers a flexible, modern system for hosted desktops and workstations.

“Most of Leostream’s M&E customers are focused on making sure their high-performance, high-end workflows—and their highly paid people who make virtual worlds, live events, and movie magic happen—get the compute power they need from cloud-based GPU workstations,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “For us, the NAB Show is as much about learning as it is about teaching, because our team gets to hear about all of the innovative ways that traditional entertainment production, broadcasters, streamcasters, and others are using technology to make and deliver content to global audiences.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. Leostream’s Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. This Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) solution is available with or without the primary Leostream platform.

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities, including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, the NAB Show is celebrating its centennial year as the premier conference and exhibition to drive broadcast, media, and entertainment technology evolution. Multiple panels, workshops, forums, and courses offer educational opportunities, including pre-market tech, new applications, and innovations for the content economy will be showcased this year. Since 1923, the NAB Show has driven creativity and collaboration – starting with the earliest days of radio and now with the modern streaming era. For more information, visit https://www.nabshow.com.

At the show, Leostream will exhibit in booth #W3332. Members of the media can schedule time with Leostream executives at the NAB Show via Joe Austin, JPR Communications, joea@jprcom.com or visit https://leostream.com/nab-2026/.

To learn more about how Leostream supports broadcast, media, and entertainment users visit https://leostream.com/media-entertainment-industry.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com