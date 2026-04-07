Critically Acclaimed Documentary UNBROKEN Announces Nationwide Watch Party April 13th, 2026, on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Weber Family Arts Foundation today announced a nationwide watch party for UnBroken, the critically acclaimed documentary currently streaming on Netflix.

On April 13, in honor of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, audiences across the country are invited to gather—in homes, classrooms, community centers, and houses of worship—to watch the film simultaneously and participate in a national conversation about resilience, tolerance, and the enduring lessons of the Holocaust.

Directed by filmmaker Beth Lane, UnBroken tells the remarkable true story of the seven Weber siblings—ages 6 to 18—who survived Nazi Germany through extraordinary courage, resilience, and the quiet heroism of ordinary people. After their mother was imprisoned and murdered at Auschwitz, the children evaded capture, endured years alone in war-torn Germany, and ultimately escaped to America, guided by their father’s mandate to “always stay together.” Through firsthand testimony, animation, and rich historical context, the film offers an intimate and deeply human portrait of survival.

Since its release on Netflix on Yom HaShoah in April 2025, UnBroken has reached more than 1.5 million viewers, screened at film festivals nationwide, earned multiple awards, and became Oscar-qualified in 2025.

To participate in the nationwide watch party, visit the film’s Watch Party page for a social media toolkit and step-by-step guide on hosting a screening this April 13th and helping amplify UnBroken’s message of hope and resilience.

The watch party coincides with the continued rollout of the UnBroken Educator Learning Guide developed in partnership with the education nonprofit Journeys in Film. Now available to institutions worldwide, the toolkit provides a standards-aligned curriculum supporting Holocaust education, social-emotional learning, and interdisciplinary studies across history, civics, psychology, media literacy, and the humanities.

Flexible and modular in design, the toolkit can be used as a complete unit or integrated into existing coursework and is designed for learners ages 10 to 110.

“At a time when educators are navigating how to teach difficult history with sensitivity and relevance, this toolkit offers meaningful support,” said Beth Lane, Director of Unbroken and President of The Weber Family Arts Foundation.

The Weber Family Arts Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to combating antisemitism, bigotry, and hate through the transformative power of storytelling and the arts. For more information, visit www.theweberfamilyartsfoundation.com .

Media Contact: Tiffanie Hsu | tiffanie@theweberfamilyartsfoundation.com | 917-412-9265

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SOURCE Weber Family Arts Foundation