Lenovo to Showcase Next Generation of Smart Education Solutions at FETC

In partnership with St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and Loudoun County Public Schools, Lenovo will host a panel session on how new immersive technology is creating inclusive learning environments for students and educators. Innovation for Barrier-free Education will offer an in-depth discussion around how the enriched experiences technology delivers—from virtual reality to esports—are facilitating better learning outcomes and student engagement. The session will offer insight and learnings on designing curriculum and activities that incorporate these next generation technologies.

The panel will be hosted by Christine Stellar Foss, General Manager and Director of Smart Education Solutions, Lenovo. Christine has more than 12 years of experience in education technology helping higher education institutions leverage new technology within the classroom to drive student outcomes.

For more information on the session, visit here.

As part of its exhibit at FETC, Lenovo will also be showcasing its new Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4, a fast, secure device featuring an efficient and stress-free mobile computing experience powered by the Intel® Processor N-Series. Weighing less than three pounds and boasting up to 12 hours of battery lifei, this 11.6” clamshell with optional touchscreen enables schoolwork, collaboration, and creative exploration.

Lenovo education devices are secured by the ThinkShield portfolio of security solutions, which include Absolute® to track, assess and manage devices, and SentinelOne® which offers AI-powered endpoint security through real-time prevention, detection, and response against known and new malware strains. In addition, ChromeOS security provides sandboxing, safe browsing, and the Google-designed Titan C security chip, along with regular automatic security updates.

Lenovo will also be highlighting its Esports Event Services, a fully managed offering to schools to support esports programming. Esports Event Services is an out-of-the-box solution that removes logistical challenges and upfront investments for hosting esports events on campus. The Lenovo setup is fully configured and managed by Lenovo’s team.

“ Lenovo’s commitment to delivering products that precisely meet our needs for a robust and reliable eSports environment has empowered our partnership to focus more profoundly on shaping an authentic and inclusive digital experience,” said Justin Donovan, Director of Digital Experience, Loudoun County Public Schools. “ Beyond the measurable advantages of cost savings and uptime, Lenovo’s contribution to our school district is ineffable, playing a pivotal role in fostering lasting memories and meaningful connections among these student-athletes.”

To learn more about Lenovo’s esports programs, visit here.

In addition to virtual reality for classrooms and eSports, Lenovo is committed to providing innovative technology, services, and solutions for the education sector. Three new solutions available in North America – Lenovo Education Support, Advanced Protection powered by Safeware, and UV printing and Laser Etching – help minimize learning downtime, free IT resources, and help keep devices protected.

“ When the students are using Lenovo’s Virtual Reality Lab, you can literally hear them ‘oooo and ahhh’–it’s like nothing I’ve seen before as an educator,” said Jack Campbell, Computer Science Teacher, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School. “ Learning should be a joy, which is why we are fully committed to offering students access to these next generation technologies.”

To learn more about Lenovo’s education solutions, visit the Lenovo booth #2233 and click here.

Based on Google Chrome Power LoadTest, a battery run down test. For more information about Google Chrome Power Load Test, visit www.chromium.org. Test results should be used only to compare one product with another and are not a guarantee you will experience the same battery life. Battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on your product's configuration, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time and use.

