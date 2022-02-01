Activ Surgical Announces Completion of First International Procedure Using Its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light

Foregut Surgeon, who trained at the Esophageal Institute – West Penn Hospital in Pennsylvania, uses Activ Surgical’s proprietary technology during surgical procedure at Abdali Hospital in Amman, Jordan

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, announced that it has completed its first international surgery at Abdali Hospital, a member of the Clemenceau Network, in Amman, Jordan using its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light (ActivSight), which aims to provide enhanced visualization and real-time, on-demand surgical insights in the operating room. ActivSight is an easy-to-adapt module that seamlessly attaches to today’s laparoscopic and robotic systems and integrates with standard monitors. On December 24, 2023, Mohamad Rassoul Abu-Nuwar, MD, who specializes in general and advanced laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery, foregut, as well as bariatric surgery, performed a surgical bariatric revision procedure using the ActivPerfusion™ Mode within ActivSight.





Dr. Abu-Nuwar completed a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Foregut Surgery at the AHN Esophageal Institute in Pittsburgh where he trained with Drs. Blair Jobe and Kirsten Newhams on using ActivSight in esophagectomies for cancer patients. At this program, Dr. Abu-Nuwar participated in a clinical study demonstrating that ActivSight’s Laser Speckle Contrast Imaging (LSCI) provides real-time, repeatable, and on-demand perfusion assessment without dyes to help prevent esophageal anastomotic leaks. Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, Executive Vice Chairman of Abdali Hospital said, “We at Abdali Hospital pride ourselves in being the Middle East’s prime center for healthcare innovation and pioneering technology. The use of ActivSight by Dr. Abu-Nuwar in surgery demonstrates our commitment to patient-centered excellence.”

“West Penn was among the first hospitals where we launched ActivSight in 2022,” said Manisha Shah-Bugaj, Chief Executive Officer at Activ Surgical. “Now, with Dr. Abu-Nuwar championing our technology at Abdali Hospital and the support of one of our lead investors, Hikma Ventures (the strategic venture capital arm of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC), we are able to deliver intelligent information to doctors beyond the U.S. to reduce surgical complication rates. As we continue to achieve significant milestones such as this, our vision is to transform the collective surgical experience by leveraging emerging technologies and data into insights that make cutting-edge surgery accessible for all.”

Hikma Ventures led Activ Surgical’s Series B extension round in March 2022 and has made 20 investments to date in global digital health companies. Commenting on this milestone partnership, Lana Ghanem, Managing Director at Hikma Ventures, said, “This is the latest example of Hikma Ventures’ commitment to supporting pioneering companies utilizing cutting-edge technologies to meaningfully improve patients’ lives and treatment journeys and solidifies Hikma’s role in introducing new tools and solutions to patients and hospitals in the MENA region.”

Activ Surgical is transforming the operating room today through its 510(k)-cleared and CE-marked ActivSight device that seamlessly upgrades existing operating room equipment while serving as the “eyes” of their cutting-edge platform. With ActivSight, surgeons can now access critical intraoperative visual data as augmented reality overlays. To date, multiple major hospital networks across the U.S. have purchased ActivSight, and many additional customer sites are planned for 2024.

