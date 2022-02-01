Legendary Maestro Brand Releases Next Five Pedals for Endless Sonic Exploration

Introducing Five New Pedals from the Founder of Effects

NASHVILLE, November 8, 2022 ― By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into an innovative future, Gibson―the iconic American instrument brand―has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. When Gibson originally brought Maestro into the world 60 years ago, no one could have predicted its trailblazing success. After decades, Gibson has revived the brand with the debut of the Maestro Original Collection line of pedals. Introducing five new pedals, the Agena Envelope Filter, Arcas Compressor Sustainer, Mariner Tremolo, Orbit Phaser, and Titan Boost,designed and styled for musicians looking to create a unique sound. The Maestro Original Collection pays tribute to the brand’s pioneering and much beloved classic models, while staying true to Maestro’s trailblazing spirit with modern features, expanded versatility, and advanced tone-tweaking capabilities. The Maestro Original Collection is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers; and on: www.maestroelectronics.com.

As the founder of effects, Maestro’s deep influence continues to shape music as we know it from The Rolling Stones to the Raconteurs, Pete Townshend to George Harrison, Clapton to Frampton, the Foo Fighters to the Black Keys, and Gary Clark Jr. to Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet. Maestro has been there from the beginning to help artists achieve the sound they heard in their heads and their hearts, their signature sound.

The release of the five new pedals, the Agena Envelope Filter, Arcas Compressor Sustainer, Mariner Tremolo, Orbit Phaser, and Titan Boost, follows the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Invader Distortion, Ranger Overdrive, Comet Chorus, and Discoverer Delay―which were released earlier this year to rave reviews.

Explore the five new pedals HERE, and experience the full Maestro Original Collection, HERE.

The Maestro Agena Envelope Filter pedal is designed for ease of use and is tailored for optimized dynamic control. The Agena offers two distinct filter frequency options for a wide range of tonal possibilities. Musical and inspiring, it will surely bring on the funk. This all-analog pedal boasts a two-position Mode toggle switch for increased sonic versatility. The LO mode setting focuses the filter in a lower frequency range, while the HI mode emphasizes a higher range of frequencies. The intuitive three-knob control layout lets users quickly set the desired Sense (the envelope’s sensitivity and response to your picking attack), control the Attack (how fast the filter increases or opens up), and adjust the Decay and how long the filter stays in the open position. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.

Explore the Agena Envelope Filter, HERE. Watch and share the Agena Envelope Filter video HERE.

The Maestro Arcas Compressor Sustainer pedal provides excellent versatility. It offers both transparent, light compression as well as heavy, tight compression. It delivers enough sustain and level compensation to become a go-to workhorse for any situation. This all-analog pedal boasts a two-position Mode toggle switch for increased sonic versatility. The LO mode is less sensitive to pick attack, while the HI mode is more sensitive to pick attack. The intuitive three-knob control layout lets users quickly dial up the desired Sustain (amount of gain applied during compression), control the Attack (how fast the compression engages), and adjust the amount of gain compensation and the pedal’s overall output volume with the Level control. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.

Explore the Arcas Compressor Sustainer, HERE. Watch and share the Arcas Compressor Sustainer video HERE.

The Maestro Mariner Tremolo offers two amp-like tremolo options for “two pedals in one” functionality and increased sonic versatility. In Classic mode, you can swing from subtle, smooth amplitude modulation all the way to a sharper-edged, biting modulation, with many creative areas to explore in-between. In Harmonic mode, you can dial up timeless textural Harmonic Tremolo tones that are very reminiscent of the tones produced by a select few vintage amplifier tremolos. With its amp-like tones and ability to vary the tremolo’s wave shape, the Mariner Tremolo delivers a wide range of inspiring possibilities. The intuitive 3-knob control layout lets users quickly set the desired Depth (the intensity of the tremolo effect), control the Shape of the waveform (from a triangle wave to a square wave), and adjust the Speed of the tremolo effect. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.

Explore the Mariner Tremolo HERE. Watch and share the Mariner Tremolo video, HERE.

The Maestro Orbit Phaser is a descendent of the very first phaser pedal ever produced―the legendary Maestro PS-1. This classic effect has been re-engineered and tailored to the needs of today’s players. The Maestro Orbit Phaser is designed to optimize all the character and vibe you expect from an all-analog phaser. Warm and smooth, the Maestro Orbit Phaser offers all the versatility needed to dial in the tastiest of phaser effects. Its two-position Mode switch gives you a choice of four or six-stage phasing. The intuitive three-knob control layout lets you quickly set the desired Width (the intensity of the phaser effect), Feedback (emphasizing the amount of vocal phase effect) and adjust the Rate (speed) of the phasing effect. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.

Explore the Orbit Phaser HERE. Watch and share the Orbit Phaser demo video HERE.

The Maestro Titan Boost provides over 25dB of clean boost, so it can easily drive any tube amp into natural overdrive. Even better, it’s designed to be the ultimate tone-sculpting boost. Equipped with a classic Tone control and a variable HI-Pass filter, any high-frequency shrillness can be easily dialed out, and low-end muddiness can be well tamed. The Titan Boost creates the perfect boosted tone, regardless of guitar, pickups, or pickup switch position. The intuitive three-knob control layout lets you quickly set the desired Tone (which functions as a traditional tone control/variable low-pass filter), HPF (variable high-pass filter), and adjust the Level of the output volume and boost. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles in the Maestro logo when it’s on, so you’ll always know when the effect is active.

Explore the Titan Boost HERE. Watch and share the Titan Boost video, HERE.

Through the decades that following its initial launch, Maestro’s legend has only grown. Once the vintage pedal market kicked into high gear, original Maestro – FZ-1s, PS-1s and other models―began to fetch astronomical prices, with sonic experimenters and aficionados searching high and low to get their hands on these highly sought-after pieces of music history. Now, Gibson has made that quest as simple as heading down to your local music store or logging on to your favorite online retailer.

When it comes to Maestro, once again the sky’s the limit and with the first ten pedals in the Original Collection there is plenty of new Maestro to play including the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Comet Chorus, Ranger Overdrive, Invader Distortion, and Discover Delay, and now the Agena Envelope Filter, Arcas Compressor Sustainer, Mariner Tremolo, Orbit Phaser, and Titan Boost. Next up, Gibson is also developing a Maestro Custom Shop Collection, which will feature limited runs of pedals built to the precise specs of the original highly coveted designs.

The Maestro Original Collection Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Invader Distortion, Ranger Overdrive, Comet Chorus, Orbit Phaser and Arcas Compressor Sustainer are $149, and the Discoverer Delay, Mariner Tremolo, Titan Boost, and Agena Envelope Filter at $159.

Explore the new Maestro Original Collection below and for a deeper dive into the history of Maestro, visit: https://www.maestroelectronics.com/en-US/ .

Download Maestro Original Collection photos and assets, credit Maestro: HERE.

Explore the entire Maestro Original Collection of pedals: HERE.

Watch and share the video for the Maestro Original Collection: HERE.