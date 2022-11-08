CANOPY Management Wins a Gold AVA Digital Award for Work With Leading Supplement Brand on Amazon

CANOPY Management, the leading full-service agency for Amazon Sellers recently won a prestigious award for its Amazon Creative Services.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CANOPY Management Videographer, Ben Jinkins was awarded a 2022 Gold Medal for Digital Video Creation by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for his work on a CANOPY partner’s Amazon listing campaign. The AMCP is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

With Amazon’s data indicating that shoppers who watch videos on product listings are 3.6 times more likely to buy the product, it’s no wonder that the AVA Gold Medals for Video were so highly contested.

As a full-service Amazon Management Agency, CANOPY has an extensive Amazon Creative Services department that includes full listing optimization, Amazon research and copy optimization, Amazon posts, as well as cutting edge photography and video.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. The work that’s judged ranges from digital campaigns and audio and video production, to website development, social media engagement and mobile marketing.

Since 1994, AMCP has judged more than 300,000 entries and given away over $280,000 to charitable endeavors.

About CANOPY Management

CANOPY Management is a leading Amazon Agency, dedicated to helping brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become Kings & Queens of their Category! With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 98% client retention rate, CANOPY is the quiet force behind some of Amazon’s most successful brands.

About the AVA

The AVA Digital Awards honors the evolving ways and means that audiences are engaged through the creative convergence of digital arts, technology, and information. The foundation for the Awards began in 1994 as a celebration of the audio-visual arts. Over the years, AVA’s categories changed to recognize the expanding role that digital media and the web played in the transfer of information.

Media Contact

Nicole de Mocskonyi, Canopy Management, 1 5122289053, [email protected]

SOURCE Canopy Management