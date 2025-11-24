LegalMatch.com Urges Legal Review Of Data Practices to Prepare Businesses for Potential Audits

Ensure Compliance: LegalMatch.com Advocates for Proactive Data Audit Preparedness Among Businesses

As data privacy and the laws governing it become increasingly complex, regulators are stepping up enforcement. Companies that handle consumer data, like data brokers, must ensure their practices are legally sound and compliant in the event of an audit. LegalMatch.com , the nation’s most trusted attorney-client matching platform, is highlighting the importance of conducting a legal review of company data collection, sharing, and security.

Audits are regularly performed to make sure companies are operating in compliance with the law, and it is important to be ready. Even though this should be a priority, many components can slip through the cracks if the process is not overseen by an experienced attorney. Key areas to keep in mind include, but are not limited to, the following:

Data collection and consent procedures, and making sure these procedures align with current data laws.

Reviewing and drafting third-party agreements with vendors, partners, affiliates, etc., to make sure each party’s rights and responsibilities are clearly stated.

Privacy notices and disclosures updated to meet ongoing legal requirements.

Data security measures and breach response procedures should be set up to be effective and compliant in the event of a data breach.

Staff training on data management, breach notification procedures, etc.

“Companies need to be in compliance, always. But there can be unique complexities and legal mazes that can throw off a non-legal professional. Having legal review or in-house legal counsel dedicated to your company’s operations is vital for a company’s financial and legal health,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Prepping for an audit or securing compliant operations doesn’t have to be hard; this can take place online. Individuals and/or data brokers can visit the LegalMatch website, submit their case details to the confidential platform, and receive free matches with tax attorneys or business attorneys who have experience with audits. The platform also offers an Online Law Library filled with articles on what to do if you are being audited , tax law , and more.

