Imagine Health Calgary and Edmonton Welcome New Physicians and Accept New Patients

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd. (“Imagine Health” or “IH“), a wholly owned subsidiary of Datametrex, have added four (4) new physicians and now accepting new patients seeking family physicians in Calgary and Edmonton.

In Calgary, Imagine Health welcomes Dr. Younis, Dr. Rezaeisarlak, and Dr. Fiselier to its multidisciplinary medical team. With their combined clinical experience and commitment to patient-focused care, these physicians will significantly enhance the clinic’s ability to offer a broad spectrum of insured medical services under Alberta’s provincial healthcare system. Their arrival strengthens Imagine Health’s ongoing mission to support comprehensive, accessible care tailored to the needs of the Calgary community.

In Edmonton, Imagine Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Abdulkadir, who joined the clinic as its newest physician. This addition supports the Company’s strategic objective to expand capacity within its healthcare division, ensuring that Edmonton patients continue to receive high-quality, timely medical care.

To book an appointment, please contact below:

Imagine Health Calgary Capitol HillClinic

2004 14 Street NW, Suite 207

Calgary, Alberta

T2M 3N3

Tel: (403) 775-9669

Fax: 1 (866) 483-1816

Clinic Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Imagine Health Edmonton South Clinic

2551 Hewes Way NW, Suite 104

Edmonton, AB

T6L 6W6

Tel: (780) 468-5999

Fax: 1 (855) 751-0323

Clinic Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, stated “We are proud to welcome these talented physicians to our Imagine Health clinics in Calgary and Edmonton. Their expertise strengthens our capacity to serve patients and supports the continued growth of our healthcare division.“

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Medical Clinics is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine and specialized medical services, including Women’s Health, dermatology, mental health support, weight management, allergist consultations, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

To learn more, please visit: www.imaginehealthmedical.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

