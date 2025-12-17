LegalMatch Closes 2025 Surpassing 8 Million Legal Case Count, Stays Industry Leader in Attorney-Client Matching Services

8 Million Reasons Why Clients Trust LegalMatch

LegalMatch.com , the largest and most prominent attorney-client matching and lead-generation service, today announced that it has now officially surpassed 8 million legal cases posted for attorney review. It is now clearer than ever that LegalMatch is an integral part of bringing justice to individuals and businesses in need of legal counsel and guidance, and the company will continue fulfilling that need.

Created in 1999 and launched in 2001, LegalMatch became the first online service to provide individuals and small businesses looking for legal help with pre-screened attorneys who match their particular legal needs, confidentially. Currently, it is the fastest-growing attorney-client matching service, connecting millions of individuals and businesses with experienced attorneys, and reflecting the continuing and persistent need for legal access in the USA.

“The fact that our system has now processed 8 million submissions is a testament to the trust that we have earned from both our users and our member attorneys. Our goal has always been to make it easier for people needing legal counsel to find an attorney, and this number shows that we are democratizing access to important legal assistance in the digital age,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

This latest milestone underscores the need for legal technology innovation in order to keep up with consumer demand. LegalMatch will continue to improve upon its platform, utilizing new technology to create the most efficient and smooth attorney-client matching experience possible.

Consumers and businesses with difficult legal questions can go to LegalMatch.com, post their case, and the platform will match potential clients with local lawyers qualified to assist with the case in question.

LegalMatch also provides an Online Law Library , filled with thousands of articles published about the various areas of law, including divorce , child custody , criminal charges , landlord-tenant law , and many more. This information gives individuals a better idea of the legal situation they may be in, what may be needed to move forward, and the attorney they may need to hire.

As the legal market shifts further into the digital sphere, LegalMatch is eager to leverage its expertise and scale to ensure a productive and effective experience for all parties.

