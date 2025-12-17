CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces CEO Transition

Industry veteran Rami Levin, MBA appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced John Climaco has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals and Rami Levin, MBA, has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Levin brings nearly 30 years of global leadership experience across oncology, neurology, rare diseases, endocrinology, and cell and gene therapy, with a proven track record of scaling organizations, advancing late-stage clinical programs, and driving transformative value creation. Over the course of his career he has played a pivotal role in building organizations from the ground up, orchestrating 10-fold growth in sales and in teams, launching products globally and navigating the complexities of capital raising and business development both domestically and internationally.

“We are grateful to John and his dedicated service to CNS Pharmaceuticals and wish him all the best in his next endeavors. His passion for patients will continue to fuel CNS as it transitions to its next phase of evolution,” said Faith Charles, Chair of the Board of Directors of CNS Pharmaceuticals. “Looking ahead, Rami is a seasoned biotech leader with a rare combination of scientific depth, commercial execution, and capital markets expertise. His ability to navigate complex inflection points from clinical readouts to organizational scale-up makes him exceptionally well suited to lead CNS through its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Levin will join CNS effective January 1, 2026 following senior leadership roles as President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona and CEO of ImStem Biotechnology. He led strategic turnarounds, sharpened pipeline focus, secured significant financing, and advanced multiple programs toward clinical and regulatory milestones. He has also held senior commercial and operational leadership roles at Sobi, Merck Serono, and Schering AG, where he successfully launched and scaled global brands including Rebif®, Betaseron®, Kuvan®, Orfadin®, and Gamifant®.

Throughout his career, Mr. Levin has demonstrated the ability to build and lead high-performing teams, reposition assets following challenging clinical data, and align development strategy with long-term commercial and access considerations. At Sobi, he transformed the North American business into the company’s largest and most profitable region, growing revenues from approximately $46 million to more than $500 million while expanding the organization to over 300 employees. Earlier in his career, he played a central role in global brand strategy and lifecycle management for Rebif®, one of the world’s leading multiple sclerosis therapies.

“I am excited to join CNS at such a pivotal moment and build on the opportunity to realize the Company’s full potential with TPI 287 and beyond,” commented Mr. Levin. “CNS Pharmaceuticals has built a compelling scientific foundation and a meaningful opportunity to address significant unmet medical needs. I look forward to working closely with the board and team to advance the pipeline, strengthen the organization, and build long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

Mr. Levin holds an MBA from the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University and a BSc in Biology from Tel Aviv University. He has completed executive training programs at INSEAD, IMD, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and other leading global institutions, and is a certified executive and business coach. Mr. Levin worked and lived in Israel, Switzerland, Sweden and the US.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company’s drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in CNS’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire