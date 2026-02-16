Leafbuyer Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC:LBUY), a leading cannabis marketing technology platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as reported in its Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, revenue totaled approximately $962,802, compared to $1,717,127 in the same period last year, reflecting a 43% year-over-year decrease. Gross profit for the quarter was $445,134, compared to $754,198 in the prior-year period. Operating expenses declined 22% year over year to $511,014, demonstrating management’s continued focus on cost controls and operational efficiency. The Company reported a net loss of $80,638 for the quarter, compared to net income of $74,815 in the prior-year quarter.

On a six-month basis, revenue for the period ended December 31, 2025 was $1,936,003, compared to $3,326,600 in the prior year, a 42% decline. Gross profit totaled $939,351 versus $1,503,479 in the comparable prior-year period. Operating expenses decreased 25% to $1,033,677 from $1,374,324 last year. Net loss for the six-month period was $124,623, compared to net income of $86,317 in the prior year.

The year-over-year revenue decline was primarily attributable to industry-wide regulatory changes associated with FCC 10DLC messaging compliance, which altered SMS and MMS marketing practices across the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer has completed a full restructuring of its messaging platform to ensure 100% compliance and has begun seeing customers return as competitors struggle to adapt.

“While the regulatory changes created near-term headwinds, we acted quickly and decisively,” said Kurt Rossner, Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer Technologies. “We are now fully compliant, our platform is stronger, and we believe we are positioned to recapture revenue as the market stabilizes. Our cost reductions demonstrate disciplined management, and we remain focused on rebuilding growth through channel partnerships and expanded market penetration.”

The Company ended the quarter with $969,092 in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $853,759 at June 30, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities during the six-month period was $129,955.

Leafbuyer continues to expand its marketing technology platform, which provides dispensaries and cannabis brands with customer acquisition, loyalty, and order-ahead solutions across legal cannabis markets in the United States.

