GREATER THAN Redefines Hydration for Women With New 12oz Cans, Retail Expansion and GoddessLand(TM)

GREATER THAN, the female-led beverage brand redefining hydration for women, is entering a powerful new chapter with the launch of new 12oz sleek cans, a revitalized formula and a national retail expansion – all designed around one core truth: hydration should be built around how women’s bodies actually work.

While the hydration category has long been shaped by male physiology and performance-driven use cases, GREATER THAN was created by listening to women. Differences in total body water, hormonal fluctuations, digestive needs and nutrient gaps mean women experience hydration differently – and GREATER THAN exists to meet those needs intentionally, across every stage of life.

Just as women rely on products specifically designed for their bodies – from feminine care and maternal health to supplements and baby care – hydration, too, benefits from a women-first approach. Yet for decades, the hydration category has largely applied a one-size-fits-all standard.

GREATER THAN was built to fill that gap.

That women-first purpose comes to life through GoddessLand™, a modern creative universe that reframes hydration as a daily ritual of nourishment and self-respect – not just a functional necessity – reflecting the brand’s belief that how women care for themselves matters.

Originally created in 2010 as a performance hydration drink for elite athletes, GREATER THAN’s trajectory shifted organically when women – particularly nursing mothers – began embracing the product for everyday nourishment. Women didn’t just adopt GREATER THAN; they reshaped it. The brand listened. And over time, it evolved.

“GREATER THAN became what it is today because women told us what they needed, and we paid attention,” said Heather Howell, President & CEO of GREATER THAN. “This next chapter is not about trends. It’s about honoring women at every life stage with an elixir that actually supports them.”

Why Hydration for Her

While hydration has historically been designed around male physiology and peak athletic performance, women’s bodies have distinct hydration needs that are often overlooked. On average, women have a lower sweat rate and tend to lose less fluid and sodium during everyday activity, yet they also have lower total body water and blood and plasma volume than men – meaning even modest fluid losses can have a greater impact on how they feel day to day. Hormonal fluctuations throughout the month further influence fluid and sodium balance, affecting hydration, energy and digestive comfort.

At the same time, nearly 90% of women in the U.S. do not meet daily fiber recommendations, and women report digestive discomfort more frequently than men – realities that traditional hydration products rarely address.

An Elixir, Not Just a Beverage

Built at the intersection of lived female experience and nutritional science, GREATER THAN blends care and credibility, approaching hydration with both empathy and expertise.

In GoddessLand, GREATER THAN is not described as a drink or a beverage – it is defined as an elixir. Long before hydration became transactional, elixirs were sacred – liquids believed to hold restorative power. GREATER THAN draws from that lineage, blending coconut water, real fruit nutrients, electrolytes, plant-based fiber, and essential vitamins into a form of nourishment designed to replenish women at a deeper level – honoring the rhythms, transitions and demands unique to the female body.

Where traditional hydration products focus on replacement or performance, GREATER THAN is crafted to restore what modern life quietly depletes.

A Formula Designed for Women

The new GREATER THAN formula reflects years of consumer insight and nutritional refinement. Each elixir delivers:

Coconut-water-based hydration with naturally occurring electrolytes

The nutrient equivalent of three servings of fruits and vegetables

Rich antioxidants, including Vitamins A, C and E

Four times more potassium than leading competitors

85% less added sugar than traditional hydration beverages

A good source of gut-gentle, plant-based fiber

No artificial dyes, flavors or sweeteners

The formula is made with plant-based vitamins, is third-party lab tested, and is currently in process for Non-GMO, Kosher and Gluten-Free certifications.

The line launches with four flavor expressions: Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Mango, Pineapple Coconut and Grape.

“This formula is the result of years of listening, testing and refinement,” said Brianna Harris, RD, Director of Research, Development and Education at GREATER THAN. “Our goal was to deliver clean, functional hydration that fits naturally into women’s routines across flavors they genuinely enjoy.”

Designed to support women through puberty, pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause, menopause and everything in between, GREATER THAN’s approach is rooted in a life-stage framework that recognizes how women’s hydration needs evolve over time.

“Women’s hydration needs change across life stages, but too often the category has treated them as one-size-fits-all,” said Howell. “We built GREATER THAN by designing hydration around how women actually live – not just peak performance moments.”

Introducing GoddessLand™

More than a visual update, GoddessLand™ is the brand’s creative and cultural lens – celebrating modern womanhood through ritual, nourishment and self-reverence.

The goddess artwork featured on the new cans was hand-drawn by artist Claudia Hammer, whose decades-long career exploring the female form brings depth, authenticity and generational perspective to the brand. At 75, Hammer was intentionally chosen to challenge narrow definitions of beauty and age representation in the wellness space. Her work reflects lived wisdom and the belief that femininity, power and vitality are not bound to a single stage of life.

“GoddessLand isn’t fantasy; it’s a reflection,” Howell added. “It honors real women, real bodies and real lives.”

Entering Retail With Proven Demand

As GREATER THAN enters retail locations nationwide in 2026, the brand carries with it a loyal community built through direct-to-consumer relationships, subscriptions and a growing Goddess Ambassador network.

With more than 200,000 consumers reached through email, tens of thousands of active subscribers and social followers and thousands of customer reviews, GREATER THAN enters retail following years of direct-to-consumer growth and deep engagement, bringing proven demand to the shelf.

“This moment belongs to the women who shaped it,” said Howell. “We didn’t guess. We listened. And GoddessLand is the result.”

GREATER THAN’s new 12oz cans are available now at drinkgt.com , with national retail rollout beginning in February 2026.

To download GREATER THAN photos and videos, click here .

About GREATER THAN

Founded in 2010, GREATER THAN is a female-led hydration brand devoted to supporting women through every stage of life. Made with coconut water, natural electrolytes and intentional nutrition, GREATER THAN delivers clean, functional hydration designed for real bodies and real lives. In 2026, the brand enters its next era with GoddessLand™ – a creative universe that elevates hydration from routine to ritual and nourishment from habit to self-respect.

For more information, visit drinkgt.com .

