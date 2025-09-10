Leading Los Angeles Spine Surgery Specialists at DOCS Health Host Advanced Cadaver Training Featuring Augmented Reality Technology

Headline Summary: DOCS Health recently hosted an advanced cadaver training course for local spine surgeons, showcasing cutting-edge spinal navigation and augmented reality technology from Surglasses, with expert guidance from Neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DOCS Health recently hosted an advanced cadaver training course for local spine surgeons, showcasing cutting-edge spinal navigation and augmented reality technology from Surglasses, with expert guidance from Neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong.

Held at DOCS Health’s state-of-the-art facility in Los Angeles, the training provided hands-on experience with a new generation of computer-assisted navigation systems enhanced by AR headsets. Surgeons practiced using Surglasses technology to overlay 3D digital spinal anatomy directly into their field of vision—providing greater clarity, precision, and control throughout simulated procedures.

“Augmented reality allows surgeons to visualize spinal anatomy in a way that simply wasn’t possible before,” said Dr. Albert Wong, Neurosurgeon at DOCS Health. “By combining AR with intraoperative navigation, we can perform procedures with greater confidence and control, ultimately leading to safer outcomes for patients.”

BENEFITS OF SURGLASSES TECHNOLOGY

Surglasses’ innovative augmented reality system is transforming spine surgery by projecting navigational guidance and anatomical mapping onto the surgical field in real time. Unlike traditional systems that require shifting attention away from the patient to view external monitors, Surglasses enables heads-up visualization of critical data directly through the AR headset. This seamless integration of digital and physical environments improves hand–eye coordination, reduces dependence on fluoroscopy, and supports more accurate, minimally invasive procedures—ultimately helping improve patient outcomes and reduce complications.

The cadaver training course reinforces DOCS Health’s commitment to surgical innovation, physician education, and the safe adoption of advanced technologies that improve care.

ABOUT DOCS HEALTH

Located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, California, DOCS Health is recognized for providing innovative treatments for spinal, orthopedic, and neurological conditions. The clinic’s multidisciplinary team includes orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, sports injury specialists, and rehabilitation experts trained at some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the United States.

Whether treating acute injuries or chronic spine conditions, DOCS Health delivers personalized care using the latest in minimally invasive techniques and medical technology. The practice is committed to clinical excellence, patient-centered outcomes, and leadership in surgical education.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit www.docshealth.com.

