CD PROJEKT RED and GUNNAR Drop Official The Witcher Eyewear Collection Featuring White Wolf and Ciri Styles

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gunnar Optiks (aka GUNNAR), the leading creator of gaming and computer eyewear, has partnered with CD PROJEKT RED, creators of the critically acclaimed The Witcher video game series, to unveil an exclusive new collection of officially licensed glasses. The collaboration launches with two styles, White Wolf and Ciri, inspired by iconic characters Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, and created to bring the world of The Witcher from screen to everyday life.

The Witcher x GUNNAR Collection fuses legendary fantasy with cutting-edge visual technology. Each frame is crafted with premium materials, intricate character-inspired detailing, and GUNNAR’s patented lens technology, clinically proven to reduce digital eye strain and block harmful blue light.

The Witcher: White Wolf Glasses

Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf glasses feature a brushed steel aviator frame with rugged leather-wrapped temples. Etched Witcher signs and the Wolf School medallion complete the design, symbolizing the strength, precision, and vigilance of the witcher’s path.

The Witcher: Ciri Glasses

The Ciri frame captures the essence of the Lion Cub of Cintra with an elegant, brushed-gold stainless steel build. Round lenses, leather-wrapped accents, and deep laser-etched Zireael sword motifs embody both royal grace and fierce determination, fit for The Lady of Time and Space.

Key Features Across Both Frames:

Officially licensed The Witcher product by CD PROJEKT RED



Premium stainless steel with leather accents reminiscent of Kaer Morhen's armory



Deep laser-etched Witcher detailing



GUNNAR patented lens technology with Amber (GBLF 65) and Clear (GBLF 35) options



G-Shield® lens coating adds anti-reflective, smudge-resistant, and oleophobic properties



Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV rays



Collector’s microfiber cloth, pouch, and premium case included

“With CD PROJEKT RED, we’ve created eyewear that lets fans carry a piece of the Witcher saga into their daily lives,” said Joe Croft, CEO and Founder at Gunnar Optiks. “The White Wolf and Ciri styles are more than accessories—they’re artifacts that embody the essence of these legendary characters while giving players the eye protection and focus they need.”

“These new glasses can block harmful blue light, as if you had cast Quen’s protective shield on your eyes,” said Maciej Dziekan, Creative Merchandising Manager at CD PROJEKT RED. “Crafted from stainless steel and genuine leather, they perfectly blend iconic lore with modern functionality.”

Availability

The Witcher x GUNNAR Collection, featuring the White Wolf and Ciri frames, will be available beginning September 10, 2025, exclusively at www.gunnar.com and CD PROJEKT RED Gear Store.

Click here for the press kit.

About GUNNAR Optiks

GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear brand recommended by doctors to protect and enhance vision. Since 2006, GUNNAR has led the industry with lens technology designed to reduce digital eye strain and block harmful blue light for gamers, professionals, and digital creators worldwide.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Together with GOG, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

