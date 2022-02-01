LDI 2022: FOR-A to Extend Multi-Channel Processor Line Up with 12G-SDI/4K Live Production Solution

Lyon Video/LMGH and Music Matters Among High-Profile Live Event Producers to Deploy FOR-A Systems

Las Vegas, November 14, 2022 – In its second time exhibiting at the LDI Show, FOR-A will focus its efforts on educating attendees about the benefits of a 12G 4K workflow for live events. In support of that initiative, FOR-A will demonstrate its new FA-1616 multi-channel processor, introduced at the NAB Show in April of this year. The FA-1616, as well as FOR-A’s popular FA-9600 signal processor, provides optimal color correction on large displays. Also on display in FOR-A’s LDI booth will be the company’s 12G suite of products, including the HVS-1200 video switcher.

FOR-A will participate in Booth #1355 during LDI. Exhibits run from November 18-20th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Today, 12G-SDI single cable solutions are the standard for live concerts, sports, and corporate events,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Corporation of America. “The rapid transformation to 4K for live events is being made possible by the availability of advanced 12G-SDI products designed with the flexibility to handle 3G-SDI and HD signals as well, upscaling them to provide a seamless experience for the audience. We continue to expand our line of solutions to provide an easy upgrade path for live-event producers looking to further their use of 12G in the future.”

The color correction capability on FOR-A signal processors, the FA-9600 and FA-1616, makes it easy for engineers to “paint” outputs so LED walls and projection displays look uniform when positioned close together, especially because physical “knobs” give artists a more intuitive touch and feel for more precise and detailed color correction.

Music Matters Productions, an Atlanta-based live event producer of concerts and corporate events, uses a 12G-SDI 4K workflow anchored by the FOR-A HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher, and FA-9600 signal processors.

Mobile production company Lyon Video, a division of Live Media Group Holdings, purchased 42 FA-9600 signal processors and the high dynamic range (HDR) software option. They’ve been used for live broadcasts of NCAA college football games and numerous other live productions.

The frame synchronizer within the FA-1616 supports 4K/12G-SDI/High Dynamic Range/Wide Color Gamut and Video-over-IP (SMPTE ST 2022-6/SMPTE ST 2110), plus simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor. With its SMPTE ST-2110 and ST-2022 support, the FA-1616 is an optimal gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI. The three models in the FA-1616 series provide either 16 input/16 output, selectable 16 I/O, or selectable 32 I/O – allowing the user to configure the system to suit their needs. Available expansion cards allow the selection of video over IP (SMPTE ST 2022/SMPTE ST 2110), and audio I/O (embedded audio, AES/EBU, analog audio, MADI and Dante).

The FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor offers much more than a basic frame synchronizer, offering four synchronization modes, flexible timecode management, high-quality conversion, and versatile video and audio I/O. Its powerful color processing is perfect for videowall color management, with support for HDR and wide color gamut. And its broadcast-style operation, with everything included on the front panel for input source monitoring, means no PC is required. It’s an ideal standalone solution for live events.

The FOR-A HVS-1200 video switcher offers 12G-SDI compatibility with 10 inputs and 10 outputs, as well as mixed inputs of single-cable 12G-SDI and quad-link 3G-SDI. It supports one M/E switching and one-color corrector in 4K UHD mode, while its FLEXaKEY™ keyer is designed for flexible reassignment. With all this capability in an exceedingly compact 3RU form factor, it’s the perfect choice for mobile production or live events.

The MFR-1000 routing switcher accomplishes 4K and 8K routing with 12G-SDI compatibility across all inputs and outputs. It automatically determines the type of I/O signal format, and AVDL functionality can be added to 8 outputs, enabling smooth changeover with a clean output.

