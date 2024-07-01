Layered Reality, creators of the forthcoming immersive experience ‘Elvis Evolution’, sign strategic partnership with Technicolor Group, home of The Mill

Technicolor Group’s The Mill will first be tasked to create the most realistic & authentic Elvis using AI under Layered Reality Studio head Simon Reveley

The Mill was one of the earliest pioneers of VFX for icon replacements, winning a BAFTA & Oscar for their work on the movie ‘Gladiator’ and most recently winning 3 Cannes Gold Lions with FCB NY and Michelob for the virtual Williams Formula 1 race “Lap of Legends”

Layered Reality also announce the expansion of their in-house studio team with world class production talent from Harry Potter , Royal Albert Hall , Eurovision, Royal National Theatre and Commonwealth Games

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Layered Reality, the UK’s leading immersive entertainment company, has penned a strategic partnership agreement with Technicolor Group, famed for its global network of BAFTA and Academy Award-winning visual effects studios. The partnership will be executed via Technicolor’s advertising and experience studio, The Mill, which is headquartered in London and has offices in Paris, New York, LA, Seoul, Shanghai and Bangalore.

The agreement will see The Mill partner on multiple projects with Layered Reality, including using AI technology to create the most realistic and authentic version of Elvis, led by Layered Reality’s newly expanded in-house studio team. Layered Reality Studios has recently welcomed world-class talent to bring back the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, including Executive Producer Oran Doyle (Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience); Digital Producer Catherine Hayward (Commonwealth Games); Production Manager Al Parkinson (Royal National Theatre, Cameron Mackintosh); Technical Director Ollie Jeffrey (Royal Albert Hall) and Producer Sophie Scotchford (Eurovision 2023).

Simon Reveley, Head of Layered Reality Studio says “The Mill has a history of being pioneers, innovators and world class artists. We’re thrilled to work with them, utilising the latest in Artificial Intelligence to deliver more for our audiences. The integration of AI into The Mill’s arsenal of world class VFX tools, in the hands of their global network of award-winning artists, will help us deliver truly magical moments; the kind of moments that take your breath away.”

Mark Benson, President, The Mill says “We are very excited about the potential for our partnership with Layered Reality and helping to put Elvis back in the building. We are tasked with bringing Elvis back digitally by collecting and ingesting images and film archive clips to train AI models on Elvis’s face so we can recreate famous Elvis live performances. The Mill’s outstanding creative and tech talent will once again push the boundaries of what is possible, to deliver an extraordinary, authentic and thrilling theatrical event.”

In January this year Layered Reality announced they had secured the global licensing rights to create ‘Elvis Evolution’ from the owners of Elvis’ estate Authentic Brands Group. The immersive experience will bring the global musical icon back through the power of AI, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects in a celebration of his life and legacy. Tickets go on sale later this year and ‘Elvis Evolution’ is due to open in Spring 2025.

Andrew McGuinness, Founder and CEO of Layered Reality comments

“Securing the best talent and partners is crucial for us to deliver outstanding immersive experiences. The Mill has an unrivaled pedigree in creating extraordinary digital effects spanning back to one of the earliest examples of icon replacement which won them a BAFTA for their work on Gladiator. They are at the forefront of utilising new technologies for creative innovative entertainment and we are delighted to have secured their partnership. Their support, and our talented new in-house team, means we are confident of delivering a superlative immersive experience for Elvis fans everywhere.”

Layered Reality is the creator of London’s longest running and most highly rated immersive experiences, with Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds celebrating its fifth year and being placed in the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor reviewers. They also have a pipeline of global IP’s which will be announced over the coming months.

