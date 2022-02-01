Lawrence Lu Joins Dialpad as Vice President of Engineering to Continue Investment in Ai

Lawrence brings 20+ years experience in B2B tech to Dialpad as the company leads the industry forward in the next generation of customer and contact center agent experiences, powered by Ai

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc., the industry-defining Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, today announced the hiring of Lawrence Lu as Vice President of Engineering. Lawrence’s extensive background in software and engineering will support Dialpad’s mission as it leads the industry forward in redefining the customer and contact center experience while enabling organizations to unlock tremendous advances in collaboration, productivity, customer satisfaction, and revenue for long-term growth.

Before joining Dialpad, Lawrence held positions as the Director of Engineering at Instacart and Senior Engineering Manager at Facebook. Between 2009 and 2020, Lawrence spent over a decade at Google as a Senior Staff Software Engineer where he was responsible for managing over 120 engineers across iOS, Android, Web, Google Home and WebRTC. Lawrence’s previous experience as an engineer in the video calling and voice technology space will prove valuable as the company continues on its journey to lead the industry forward in the intersection of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) powered by Ai.

“We at Dialpad are thrilled to have another former Googler on the Dialpad team,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Founder of Dialpad. “His experience leading and managing global teams within the unified communications and video conferencing industry make him a perfect fit for the job as we seek to revolutionize the industry and transform the way in which businesses leverage their data for actionable outcomes.”

In his new role, Lawrence will join Dialpad’s world-class engineering team including newly hired Arnaud Budkiewicz to ensure that Dialpad products are built to succeed in our hybrid working world.

“Dialpad’s journey with Ai Contact Center and Ai Sales is a thrilling ride to be a part of, especially now, when AI is at the forefront of everyone’s minds,” said Lawrence. “I’m especially looking forward to working alongside other engineering powerhouses to see where we can take business communications in the wake of Dialpad Ai Labs. Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence is the future and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Lawrence joins the company at a monumental time, following Dialpad’s launch of Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence and Dialpad Ai Labs. Dialpad is committed to revolutionizing AI for the greater good of business communications and business outcomes. The $50M that Dialpad has committed to AI will go towards the continued research and development (R&D) of artificial intelligence (AI) related technologies to accelerate the development of cutting-edge features to automate business processes and provide predictive insights.

