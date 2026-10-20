Lava Cake Strain Guide Examines Breeder Attribution, Lineage and Historical Lab Results

Independent resource compares published genetics accounts and summarizes 535 historical flower tests.



The

Lava Cake strain

guide from Official Cannabis brings together published breeding information and historical laboratory results to examine the indica-dominant hybrid, its reported origins and the different varieties associated with the Lava Cake name. The resource distinguishes between source descriptions, breeder attribution and laboratory observations rather than treating a strain name as proof of identical genetics.



Breeding History and Attribution

Weedmaps identifies Lava Cake as a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie and credits its creation to Cannarado Genetics, a Colorado breeder. It also lists Black Rock Lava Cake and Lava Cake #11 as alternative names. Leafly reports the same parent strains but does not identify a breeder in its description.

A separate Lava Cake offering from 707 Seed Bank lists Thin Mint Cookies and 707 Chemdawg as its parents. The breeder’s own product description therefore documents a different cross using the same name. These differences illustrate why readers should distinguish between a cultivar’s name, its reported parentage and the breeder or supplier associated with an individual offering.



Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Lava Cake Name

The guide’s laboratory summary covers 535 historical flower-test records from seven states, dated 2019-2024. Across those records, median total THC was 20.00%, with the middle half of results ranging from 18.01% to 22.57%. Among the 428 records reporting CBD, only one reached 1% or more.

Official Cannabis derives its laboratory summaries from Cannlytics’ public cannabis-results dataset, applying its own filtering and aggregation. These are historical, name-matched observations-not newly commissioned tests of a current retail product. They do not verify genetic identity or establish the potency of every product carrying the Lava Cake name. Data attribution: Cannlytics,

cannabis_results

, licensed under CC BY 4.0; analysis by Official Cannabis.



Terpene Records

Among the historical results reporting terpene measurements, the guide lists median concentrations of 0.39% β-caryophyllene, 0.37% β-myrcene and 0.14% linalool. These figures describe the available records rather than a universal composition for every Lava Cake product.



Flavor and Effect Descriptions

The German-language Lava Cake profile on

Weed.de

lists mint, sweetness and vanilla, providing another reference for readers comparing descriptions of the strain across different markets.

Leafly users also associate Lava Cake with relaxed, sleepy and tingly sensations, while reported unwanted effects include dry eyes, dry mouth and dizziness. These descriptions reflect individual experiences, not guaranteed outcomes or evidence of medical benefit.

By presenting lineage accounts alongside historical laboratory observations and attributed descriptions, the guide helps readers distinguish what is documented under the Lava Cake name from characteristics that may vary between individual products.



About Official Cannabis



Official Cannabis

is an independent network of strain-reference guides covering reported genetics, history and available laboratory data. Its resources identify their sources and explain how laboratory records are filtered and analyzed. The network provides educational information for adults where cannabis is legal and does not sell cannabis or seeds.



Media Contact



Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Inquiries:

info@lavacakestrain.com



SOURCE:

Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire