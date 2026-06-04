AENARA Realizes a Future Mars Habitat at Powerhouse Parramatta

Commissioned for Task Eternal, the Habitat reveals the structural layers and integrated systems needed to support human life beyond Earth.

AENARA introduces Off-World Habitat Wall Section, a commissioned Mars habitat concept, at the new Powerhouse Parramatta museum. The installation will be on display at Task Eternal, the world’s largest aerospace exhibition, which opens on November 7, 2026. AENARA’s commissioned structure exposes the architecture, materials, utilities, and technologies anticipated for a Mars habitat in the year 2075, making visible the systems required for a safe and habitable environment beyond Earth.

Off-World Habitat Wall Section by AENARA, Airlock. Credit: JW Pictures

By cutting through the habitat’s walls, the installation reveals how a habitat’s protective structure and life-support systems work together. Beginning as a NASA-endorsed study, AENARA’s commission integrates 3D-printed structural shells, an inflatable membrane, thermal insulation and systems for power, data, water and air circulation.

Habitat Annulus_AENARA

Habitat Crew Quarters_AENARA

“I find it imperative that we design surface habitat environments that are as Earth-like as possible, while being transparent about the inherent risks of living within a fundamentally hostile spaceflight environment, as far away from home as possible,” said Melodie Yashar, founder of AENARA.

Alongside safety and technical performance, AENARA’s habitat concept considers how architecture could support health and well-being during a long-duration mission. Natural light, large windows and an interior environment that feels as familiar and Earth-like as possible are central to the proposal.

As NASA begins planning and procurement for a future Moon base this decade, projects that put off-world construction concepts into practice reveal just how far we have to go before ambitious visions of extraterrestrial living become reality. AENARA’s project brings into sharper focus the social, ethical, and geopolitical pressures of realizing off-world infrastructure and construction responsibly. Future habitats will need to be built with limited labor and infrastructure, making in situ resources and robotic construction essential. AENARA’s ongoing research considers how these same technologies could contribute to new ways of building on Earth.

Media Contact

Mirna Huhoja-Dóczy

PR & Communications, AENARA

www.aenara.space

Email: mirna@aenara.space

SOURCE: AENARA

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