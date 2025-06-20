Laser Photonics Spotlights Key Laser Capabilities in Medical Device and Drug Manufacturing

LPC’s Subsidiary CMS Laser Optimizes Medical Production With High-Precision Industrial Laser Equipment

Laser Photonics Corporation (“LPC”), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, and its subsidiary, Control Micro Systems, Inc. (“CMS Laser”), highlight the capabilities of non-contact laser processing in precise, high-throughput manufacturing of medical components and pharmaceutical goods.

The medical industry of today is increasingly relying on smaller, more complex, finely fitted devices which require advanced micromachining equipment to produce. Laser-powered technology provides the ideal solution for this purpose, effectively processing a wide range of materials with no mechanical impact, achieving tolerance levels measured in microns. CMS Laser, a Laser Photonics company, has extensive expertise in the development of automated laser systems specific to medical applications. Operating since 1983, the company designs and builds industrial laser systems complete with in-house devised software controls, solving unique manufacturing challenges.

CMS Laser’s laser solutions greatly optimize cutting, drilling, marking, and welding production steps for the manufacturers of pharmaceutical tablets, surgical implants, instruments, stents, stainless steel microtubing, microcatheters, testing kits, packaging, PET film, medical wires, hermetic containers, and other devices. Integrating all types of lasers available on the market, including ultraviolet and ultrashort pulse lasers, CMS Laser designs systems custom-tailored for its clients’ production lines.

Key Advantages of CMS Laser’s Solutions:

Superior Quality . Laser processing delivers unmatched precision and control, whether used for the micromachining of edges, welding seams, or micro-marking.

Consistency . Automated, robot-powered processes paired with smart vision systems ensure consistent and repeatable results.

Versatility . Unique-to-application software allows for simple tuning for various parameters.

On-the-Fly Operation . Sophisticated engineering allows for processing products while they are moving for higher throughput and faster workflows.

No Consumables . Non-contact laser processing saves time and costs on cleanup, maintenance, refills, and part replacements.

Compliance. CMS Laser systems adhere to CFR-21 Part 11 standards, ensuring they meet the regulatory requirements for medical device manufacturing.

CMS Laser has earned a reputation for its innovative approach and reliability, delivering high-tech solutions with stable product life cycles. It has a legacy of serving industry giants and a strong base of repeat clients, including leading U.S. and global pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as top 20 global life sciences companies. From discovery through post-sale installation and operations, CMS Laser offers comprehensive support and services to ensure seamless integration of its laser systems into each client’s existing processes.

For more information on the capabilities of CMS Laser’s laser-powered solutions, please visit https://cmslaser.com/

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for marking, cutting, drilling, welding, cleaning and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client’s unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

