Action Behavior Centers Hosts Community Impact Event with Special Olympics During ABCaba Clinical Conference

Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of compassionate applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, hosted its inaugural ABCaba Clinical Conference on June 13 and 14 in Austin, Texas. Held in collaboration with the Global Autism Project, ABCaba brought together hundreds of ABA clinicians for two days of clinical innovation, continuing education, and advocacy focused on improving global access to quality autism care.

As part of the conference, attendees participated in a community impact event in partnership with Special Olympics Texas (SOTX). Attendees wrote personalized notes to be included in over 750 sensory bags assembled onsite. These kits included noise-canceling headphones, soft blankets, and sensory toys, and will be handed out at upcoming SOTX events. Special Olympics Texas athletes helped to complete the bag assembly and prepare them for delivery.

“I’ve been doing Special Olympics Texas since 2000, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Laurinda Smith, a SOTX athlete and speaker at the event. “I’ve met so many amazing people, and everyone is so supportive. If I’m ever down in the dumps, someone’s always there to check on me. It’s just amazing how you get to meet people from all over the state and try different sports. I hope to go to nationals someday!”

In addition to the sensory bag initiative, Action Behavior Centers made a charitable donation to SOTX.

“At ABC, we believe that meaningful community engagement goes hand-in-hand with clinical excellence,” said Jonna Lang, Family Advocacy Manager at Action Behavior Centers. “This event with Special Olympics Texas reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to ABA therapy and creating a more inclusive world for everyone.”

“We want people in the Austin area to know that we’re here and excited to partner with ABC,” said Liz Jones, Unified Champion School (UCS) Specialist for Special Olympics Texas. “Our athletes felt so welcomed and were thrilled to receive high-fives and have the opportunity to share their experiences. It’s so important to recognize that no matter your ability, there is a place for you.”

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) helps children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) reach milestone moments. Highly trained clinicians deliver compassionate applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy tailored to each child’s unique needs. Autism services include diagnostic support, 1:1 care, parent training, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) across hundreds of centers in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas. Because no family should have to wait for help, ABC offers immediate access to care. To learn more, visit www.actionbehavior.com.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for thousands of adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.sotx.org.

